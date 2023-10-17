Growing number of Western Slope Republicans oppose Boebert for CD3

If the election to determine who represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District (CD3) were to be held tomorrow, Democratic candidate “Adam Frisch would win,” said Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes during an October 13 phone interview.

Don Suppes

The Eckert Republican said he is shifting his support from U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert to Grand Junction attorney Jeff Hurd, who is running against the incumbent in the Republican primary.

Suppes joined Mesa County Commissioners Cody Davis and Bobbie Daniel, both of whom endorsed Hurd earlier.

Their county commissioner districts are located within CD3, which includes part of Eagle County, most of the Western Slope and southern Colorado around Pueblo.

Reaction to the three commissioners’ change of heart has been positive, they each said.

“A lot of people have reached out to me and appreciate that I threw my support to Jeff Hurd,” Suppes said. “I think there’s a larger consensus out there than people realize for someone else.”

Davis said, “The few negative comments I received were from supporters who like Lauren’s fighting spirit; they, however, did not defend her behavior at ‘Beetlejuice.’”

Boebert garnered national headlines after she was escorted out of the Buell Theatre in Denver, along with her date, Aspen bar owner Quinn Gallagher, during a performance of the musical “Beetlejuice.” She was thrown out of the theater after being asked to stop vaping and being loud and disruptive. The pair was also caught on security video groping each other.

According to the incident report, while being escorted out of the theater Boebert appeared to use her influence by saying, “Do you know who I am?” “I am on the board,” and “I will be contacting the mayor.”

Daniel, who is serving in her first term as commissioner, said that in the last election, she received more than 4,000 votes in her district than Boebert did. The fact that more than 4,000 conservatives did not vote for Boebert – in a nine-point advantage district – is a problem, Daniel said.

“Most constituents I’ve spoken to are deeply concerned with the latest self-inflicted wound that renders her unelectable,” Daniel said. “I do not see a path forward to retain the seat if we continue on this trajectory; the numbers just don’t add up.”

Davis was the first Republican county commissioner to withdraw his support from Boebert, in September.

“The 3rd Congressional District is the largest in Colorado, and encompasses the majority of rural Colorado,” said Davis. “We need strong leadership in Washington to defend rural interests. It’s hard to lead when your character is compromised.”

Suppes said he doesn’t regret attending a town hall event with Boebert in September. Before the theater incident, he said he believed she was growing into her position.

“I felt the Congresswoman was moving in the right direction; and I was willing to help that growth,” he said. “But when that happened at the theater, it’s been a distraction we don’t need if we want to win this race.”

Suppes said Hurd is “a solid man, a solid conservative, with experience fighting the federal government. We believe he’s the kind of statesman we’re looking for.”

Other GOP primary challengers include Delta County business owner Curtis McCrackin, and Carbondale resident Russ Andrews.

Five candidates are currently seeking the Democratic nomination: Frisch, Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout, Pueblo resident Adam Withrow, and Davis Karpas of Edwards.

Daniel described Hurd as “principled and rational” and as someone who can address complex issues.

“Jeff can reset the table with a calm approach and I know he will take our Western Slope values to D.C. for solutions that will help the people of Mesa County,” she said. “Momentum is definitely building for Jeff Hurd. As with any primary, more endorsements will come as the election gets closer.”

Hurd put up serious fundraising numbers in the latest Federal Election Committee report, covering the period from July 1 through September 30, raising about half as much ($412,000) as Boebert ($853,000). Hurd spent $56,000 versus $860,000 by Boebert, who has a war chest of over $1.4 million. Hurd has $356,000 in the bank. Frisch blew away the Republicans, raising over $3.3 million, having spent $1.5 million, and retaining $4.3 million in the bank.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on the Colorado Times Recorder website.