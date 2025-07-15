Commissioners OK Edwards River Park for 270 deed-restricted homes, Family Learning Center

Aptitude Development on Monday issued the following press release on the approval by the Eagle County Board of Commissioners of the Edwards River Park PUD:

The application for a Planned Unit Development (PUD) Amendment for Edwards River Park was approved, with conditions, 2-1, Monday.

“We are very appreciative of the county staff, Planning Commission and Board of Commissioners for their thorough review of an amendment that allows us to bring our vision for attainable housing and a new home for Family Learning Center to fruition,” says Jared Hutter with Aptitude Development who placed the site under contract in late 2022. “Our vision aligns with the 2022 approvals, and we are prepared to move forward with final studies and a Final Plat approval allowing us to hopefully break ground in 2026.”

The new development team has worked diligently to bring this ambitious project to life. While the initial effort focused on implementing the originally approved PUD, it quickly became clear that difficult building conditions and significant infrastructure improvements, coupled with protection of the riparian areas, were required to move the project forward. As a result, the team proposed minor amendments to the PUD to better align with the current conditions and ensure the successful realization of the project.

“We also became aware of the necessity to find a new home for Family Learning Center and that became a priority focus of our design efforts,” explains Hutter.

In January 2022, the Eagle County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) approved an Amendment to the Official Zone District Map and granted approval for both the Sketch Plan and Preliminary Plan for the Planned Unit Development (PUD) of Edwards River Park. During the nearly two-year approval process, the project evolved from a luxury mixed-use development into what the BOCC described as an emerging community.

The development site, spanning 53.27 acres, presents unique challenges as it is located more than 40 feet below Highway 6 on the north side. Formerly the B&B gravel pit, the terrain adds complexity to the project. Aptitude has been committed to working alongside the local business community and Family Learning Center to create a vibrant and attainable neighborhood. With a few strategic modifications to the approved site plan, the team is confident in delivering on the community-focused vision for this development.

The Edwards River Park development is designed with the local community in mind, ensuring that those who serve and contribute to the area have a place to call home. Of the 440 residential units, 270 will be deed-restricted, prioritizing housing for local employees, including county and town workers, firefighters, police officers, doctors, nurses, teachers, and others who are essential to the fabric of the Eagle River Valley community.

ERP was approved with a 2,500-square-foot childcare facility. Aptitude was approved to put their 10,000 square feet of approved commercial to a relocated Family Learning Center (FLC), with 2,500 square feet of outdoor space.

FLC’s executive director, Whitney Young Keltner, has spent many hours with the ERP team learning about the project. She says it “strikes a vital balance between preserving our beautiful wetlands and natural landscapes, while also addressing the critical need for housing in our community.

“I could see teachers like the ones at FLC, along with many others in similar financial and important job roles, benefiting from this housing project. These individuals play an essential part in the well-being and development of families in Eagle County, and having access to affordable housing close to their workplace will not only enhance their quality of life but also strengthen our community as a whole.”

The three commissioners stated during their deliberations that they each struggled with the applicant requests for building height definition and basis of elevation (only two buildings were requested to exceed heights by 11’ and 13’), but heights would remain under the critical measurement of 35’ above Highway 6. Hutter pulled those two increased height requests, and an additional 18th condition of approval was added.

What Stays the Same (including but not limited to):

Maximum of 440 dwelling units (maximum of 170 free-market homes, and minimum of 270 deed-restricted homes) Of the 270:

90 deed-restricted rental units — nine price-capped rental units at 80% average median income (AMI), 72 price-capped rental units at 100% AMI and nine resident-occupied, deed-restricted units for-sale with no transfer fee exemption

98 resident-occupied, deed-restricted for-sale units

82 resident-occupied, for-sale or rental units

35 +/- acres of open space

On-site amenities will include an early childcare center, clubhouse, locker room, and covered parking,

Extensive trails, sidewalks, community gathering areas, playground, and dog park

Building envelopes and setbacks

Planning areas and allowed uses in the planning areas

Parking requirements

On-site and off-site landscaping, including riparian area protections within the Eagle River Preserve property to protect the human and wildlife buffer to the project and visual impacts from the Preserve More than 30 acres of open space managed by a HOA. A transfer fee of 0.2% proposed to be collected on every sale for wildlife enhancements and education.

Maintaining wetland buffers and wildlife buffers

No impacts to stream setback or floodplain

Providing access to Eagle River

Providing access to Eagle River Preserve

Construction of new Highway 6 roundabout Fully fund and construct the roundabout at the intersection of Lake Creek Road and Highway 6; contributing land to also accommodate the roundabout.

Highway 6 transit stop improvements to facilitate expanded Core Transit service following the creation of the regional transit authority

No short-term rentals

Sustainable Housing Funding in Perpetuity: A unique funding source through a 1% real estate transfer fee on all home sales will create a continuous revenue stream to support attainable housing for future generations.

Traffic Improvements Benefitting the Entire Community: In addition to paying over $2 million in traffic impact fees, Edwards River Park will fully fund a new roundabout at the intersection of Lake Creek Road and Highway 6, estimated to cost more than $5 million. This improvement will significantly enhance traffic flow for the broader community. Additionally, the project will redevelop 35% of the Highway 6 segment between Lake Creek and Edwards Spur Road, despite contributing less than 15% of the total traffic.

McDowell Engineering re-evaluated the PUD Amendment changes and conveyed in an October 2024 traffic memo to Eagle County Engineering that there will be 10% less traffic volume from the original approved PUD, and with all recommended infrastructure improvements staying the same.

Extensive Landscape Buffers: The development will implement more robust landscaping both onsite, along Highway 6, and within the Eagle River Preserve, minimizing the visual impact of the buildings and preserving the area’s natural beauty.

Wildlife Habitat Fund: A 0.2% voluntary real estate transfer fee will be established to support educational opportunities and enhance wildlife habitats and wetlands in and around the site.

Conservation Easement and Wildlife Protection: A total of 35 acres will be preserved as open space under a conservation easement, with seasonal closures to protect wildlife migration corridors and ensure safe passage for local species.

Public Trail System Extension: The non-gated community will feature a new community path with access to year-round boardwalk piers for views of the wetlands, and public trails for connection to Eagle River, the seasonal event center, and the Eagle River Preserve.

New Public Transit Facilities: Designed to serve the entire Edwards community, the project will introduce new transit infrastructure, including shelters, bike racks, and other commuter-friendly facilities.

Approved Changes:

Eliminating commercial/retail (but uses will still be allowed in PUD) Proposing to apply the 10,000 square feet of commercial/retail to the required 2,500 square feet daycare for a total 10,000 square-foot, early childcare center and associated, required outdoor space at 2,500 square feet.

Heights remain under the critical measurement of 35’ above Highway 6.

PA-2 density transfer for an increase to 47 from 30.

Looped boardwalk removal through the wetlands – proposing boardwalk piers which reduce impacts to the wetlands.

A redefined seasonal event center to an open-air structure

Architectural components – minor guideline changes to provide more interesting building forms and details that blend with area, can withstand climate, and work with the significant grade changes on the site. The project uses the significant grade changes caused by the mining operations to nestle buildings into the site. Development is proposed in the already disturbed areas, while protecting and enhancing the Eagle River riparian areas.

Parking – replacing the previously-approved underground parking garages with a proposed one large, multi-deck parking garage with residential above it, and three of the buildings will be residential over podium parking. On-street parking also proposed. None of the parking decks would be visible from Highway 6. New parking proposal is more environmental-friendly and will allow the groundwater to recharge the fen and wetlands uninhibited as well as promotes transit use.

Commitment to Sustainability

Edwards River Park will set the example of sustainable planning principles through the reclamation of an abandoned industrial site.

As noted by the Climate Action Collaborative, the Edwards River Park PUD and subsequent amendment achieves many goals and recommendations of the Collaborative:

Green certification of buildings

Solar energy projection from rooftops

Electric car charging onsite (minimum of 16 stations within the PUD)

Efficient water fixtures (WaterSense) and appliances (EnergyStar)

Integrated bike and pedestrian network, including connection of the multi-use path on the south side of Highway 6 to new sidewalk on north side

Bicycle parking, storage, charging, and related facilities onsite

New transit stop with state of the art facilities

Energy offset for snowmelt systems – Helps protect wetlands from salts and chemicals

Recycling and compost facilities

Dark sky lighting requirements

Wetland and wildlife habitat protection

Most up to-date Building Code

Stormwater quality treatment – state of the art

Of the total 53-acre site, 35 acres are open space/wetlands (66%) and will be preserved as such. In order to protect the elk, water fowl, fish, and other species of wildlife, the open space will be closed during the winter in the same manner as the adjacent Eagle River Preserve. Edwards River Park is in the process of placing a conservation easement on the open space. Boardwalk piers will be constructed to organize and control pedestrian access within the open space, reducing the impacts, while also allowing the public to interact with nature in a conservation-oriented way. The plans also reflect funding of a trail connection to the Eagle River Preserve.

Edwards River Park has established wetland and stream setbacks, as well as managed wetland buffers, that will contribute to the overall water quality. The development team has repeatedly stated the importance that the environment and wildlife enhancements are to them and their future residents.