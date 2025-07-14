Stephen Shanley celebrates 30 years of wealth management in the Vail Valley

Longwise Wealth Partners recently issued the following press release on Stephen Shanley:

Longwise Wealth Partners is proud to celebrate Stephen Shanley’s 30 years of service to the Vail Valley community.

Steve and Shelly Shanley

“I’ve been fortunate to call Vail Valley home for four decades,” said Shanley, Private Wealth Advisor with Longwise Wealth Partners. “We have seen our community evolve into an incredible place to raise a family and are grateful for the many friends and relationships our community has provided us with over the years. I’m proud to have had a hand in shaping our community and will continue to contribute to its future.”

Shanley’s journey in the Vail Valley began over 40 years ago when he moved to the area to work in the resort industry for Vail Associates, under Gillette Holdings, Inc. It was there that he developed a deep understanding of business operations and financial stewardship—skills that would later shape his wealth management career.

Since launching his advisory practice 30 years ago, Shanley has been a trusted partner to families, business owners and individuals seeking long-term financial security and generational impact. His personalized, thoughtful approach helps clients navigate financial anxiety, build confidence and make sound decisions in their best interest. He specializes in retirement distribution planning, tax-efficient wealth strategies, charitable giving and legacy planning— helping his clients ensure their wealth creates lasting value for future generations.

In January 2024, Shanley merged his practice with Longwise Wealth Partners, aligning his values of integrity, attention to detail and unwavering client dedication with one of Colorado’s most respected firms. He has been recognized on the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Forbes Best-in-State Top Financial Securities Professionals lists for the past two years*.

Shanley’s impact extends far beyond financial planning. He is an active member of the Vail Valley Foundation’s Community Engagement Committee, and has held numerous leadership roles in the community, including:

– Co-founder, Edwards Business Association

– Board Member, 10th Mountain Division Hut Association

– Organizing Committee Member, 1989 World Alpine Ski Championships

– Past Chairman, St. Clare Charity Golf Challenge

– Former Board Member, Vail Valley Chamber & Tourism Bureau

– Former Board Member, Vail Eagle Hockey Association

– Former Board Member, Vail Valley Soccer Club

In addition to Shanley’s longstanding community involvement, Longwise Wealth Partners is a proud sponsor of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Summer Series through the Vail Valley Foundation. This sponsorship reflects the firm’s shared commitment to supporting the cultural and philanthropic initiatives that enrich the community Shanley has long championed.

“Steve’s dedication to his clients and community is nothing short of inspiring,” said Bryan Austin, Founder and CEO at Longwise Wealth Partners. “He brings not only a deep knowledge of financial planning, but also a commitment to making Vail Valley better in every way.”

This summer, Longwise Wealth Partners will be celebrating Shanley’s 30th anniversary through community partnerships and events, including the Vail Wine Classic on August 9th. A celebration of legacy, relationships and the valley he calls home.

* Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list (April 2023, April 2024), based upon data as of June 30th of the preceding year. Forbes Best-in-State Top Financial Security Professionals list (July 2023, July 2024), based upon data as of December 31st of the preceding year. Research and ranking provided by SHOOK Research. Northwestern Mutual and its advisors do not pay for placement on 3rd party rating lists but do pay marketing fees to these organizations to promote the rating(s). Rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success.