Head golf pro Trey Johnson promoted to director role at Vail Golf Club

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on Trey Johnson being promoted to Director of Golf at the Vail Golf Club following the retirement of longtime director Alice Plain:

The Vail Recreation District is pleased to announce the promotion of Trey Johnson to Director of Golf at the Vail Golf Club, following the retirement of longtime director Alice Plain.

Johnson, who has served as Head Golf Professional at the Vail Golf Club since 2023, brings experience, a commitment to guest service and a strong connection to the Vail golf community into his new role. As Director of Golf, he will oversee all golf operations including staffing, programming, tournaments, instruction, merchandising and day-to-day operations.

“Trey has proven himself as an energetic and thoughtful leader for the Vail Golf Club,” said Mike Ortiz, Executive Director of the Vail Recreation District. “His dedication to his team and our guests made him a natural choice take over the director position. With Trey at the helm, I’m confident the Vail Golf Club is in excellent hands and will continue to grow and thrive.”

A Colorado native, Trey began at the Vail Golf Club as an intern in 2014 and became the Assistant Golf Professional in 2017, where he led junior programming and grew participation. He was named Colorado PGA West Chapter Assistant Professional of the Year in 2018 and 2022, and received the Youth Development Award in 2020 and 2022 for his work with junior golf programs.

As Head Golf Professional, Trey was recognized as the 2024 Colorado Section Public Merchandiser of the Year, an honor presented to a PGA Professional who demonstrates exceptional skills in promoting golf.

Trey is well known for his approachable leadership style, new ideas and passion for making the game of golf welcoming to all. His enthusiasm and inclusive approach have helped foster the strong sense of community that the Vail Golf Club is known for.

“The Vail Golf Club has had a very meaningful impact on my career as a golf professional ever since I became part of the team in 2014,” says Johnson. “We strive to create a welcoming place for players to learn, play the game and enjoy our beautiful facility.”

“I am honored to be the new Director of Golf at the Vail Golf Club,” Johnson continued. “My aim is to keep our involvement with the community strong – to not only continue to grow the game, but also to ensure that all players who use our facility enjoy their time spent with us!”

Join us in congratulating Trey on his new role as Director of Golf! To get in touch, email tjohnson@vailrec.com or call 970-479-2260. For more information on the Vail Golf Club, visit www.vailgolf.com.