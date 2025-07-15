AvonLIVE! Wednesday, July 16, features Graham Good & The Painters

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on Graham Good & The Painters playing the AvonLIVE! free concert series on Wednesday, July 16:

Avon’s beloved summer tradition, AvonLIVE! free concert series, returns to Harry A. Nottingham Park this Wednesday, July 16 for an evening filled with lively music and community fun. The festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m., leading up to the headline act at 7:30 p.m. This Wednesday, AvonLIVE! proudly presents Graham Good & The Painters.

Graham Good is hailed as the Messiah of Modern Rock (Nick Stock, jambands.com) due to his infectious energy and classic song writing. Specializing in Feel-Good/Funk-Folk-Rock, this group touches on a plethora of genres that help make them an easy band for any new fan to instantly connect with. The band has played iconic Denver venues such as Red Rocks, The Ogden, The Gothic, and The Bluebird opening for acts such as Caamp, Andy Frasco, and The Wailers. The Painters are an energetic force of trained musicians aiming to pull the heartstrings of their audiences to step up and live life fully. This band is the ultimate feel-good experience you’ve been looking for this summer!

Opening AvonLIVE! this week and taking the stage at 6:00 p.m. is A Brother’s Fountain.

What: AvonLIVE! Concerts in the Park

Where: Avon Pavilion at Nottingham Park

Avon Pavilion at Nottingham Park When: Wednesday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m. Live Music: Begins at 6:00 p.m.

“AvonLIVE! is an incredible way for our community to see talented artists perform right here in our backyard. Approaching the midpoint of this summer concert series we are proud to be a part of something that spreads joy and brings the Avon community closer together through music” stated Avon Chief Cultural Officer, Danita Dempsey.

Please join us for more free live music every Sunday at SunsetLIVE! beginning at 6:00 p.m. at The Terrace at the Avon Pavilion.

Sponsors: The Town of Avon is proud to present AvonLIVE! Free Concert Series with support from Always Mountain Time, Mountain Beverage, and the Vail Daily.

Transportation & Parking: The use of public transit is encouraged, as well as walking or riding a bike to the park. Free parking is available after 5:00 p.m.

Well-Behaved, leashed pets allowed in pet friendly area | No outside alcoholic beverages | Walk, Ride, or Use Public Transit | No Smoking | Drones & UAVS prohibited.

More information: For more information, please visit DiscoverAvon.org or contact Avon Chief Cultural Officer Danita Dempsey at ddempsey@avon.org or (970) 748-4065.