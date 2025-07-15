Carnival at the Fair and Rodeo runs July 22-26

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on the Sun Valley Rides Carnival returns to the 86th Eagle County Fair and Rodeo:

Sun Valley Rides Carnival returns to the 86th Eagle County Fair and Rodeo. The carnival will feature a variety of thrilling rides, including the Majestic Ferris Wheel, Space Shuttle, Ripsaw, Thea’s Zoo, and Flying Pink Elephants, ensuring a fantastic family experience. In addition, there will be delicious food concessions, including caramel apples and cotton candy, as well as a range of games of skill and luck to enhance the carnival experience.



Presale wristbands are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 15 -21, 2025, or until sold out at the Fair Office, located at 0426 Fairgrounds Road, Eagle County Fairgrounds in Eagle. Presale wristbands are $25 for one day of rides and are cash only.



Please leave all pets at home as they are not allowed at the carnival.



Rodeo tickets are not required for access to the carnival.



To glimpse some of the rides and attractions coming to town, visit Sun Valley Rides Carnival online at www.sunvalleyrides.com. For information on carnival operating hours and ticket information, visit the official Eagle County Fair and Rodeo website.