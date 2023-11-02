Blow-up Beetlejuice used to criticize Boebert’s voting record on critical veterans issues

Volunteers with the progressive political group Rocky Mountains Values used an inflatable Beetlejuice Halloween decoration to highlight Congresswoman Boebert’s voting record (Sharon Sullivan photo).

On Halloween, an inflatable Beetlejuice character outside a Grand Junction grocery store drew shoppers’ attentions to Norma Akright, who handed out candy and talked about Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s voting record regarding U.S. military veterans.

Akright is the Mesa County representative for Rocky Mountain Values (RMV) a nonprofit organization that was founded in part to raise awareness of extremism in politics, said Amber Miller, RMV communications director. Miller said the group works at the federal level to impact legislation aimed at increasing economic opportunities and lowering costs for Coloradans.

The Beetlejuice inflatable was a visible reminder of Boebert’s behavior during a September musical performance of “Beetlejuice” at the Buell Theatre in Denver. Boebert and her date were forced to leave the theater because of their disruptive behavior, which included vaping, refusing to be quiet, and mutual groping.

What Akright really wanted to talk about, however, was Boebert’s voting record regarding beneficial legislation for veterans. Boebert has consistently voted against such legislation, including the PACT Act, which expanded VA benefits to veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxins, said Akright.

Akright pointed out to passersby that Boebert has also voted against lowering the costs of prescription drugs, and has supported a plan to gut Medicare and Social Security.

Of the approximately 15 people who stopped to chat during the one-hour event, only two said they would support Boebert in her bid for re-election in 2024.

One unidentified woman said “Shame on you,” to Akright, for highlighting the congresswoman’s voting record – which some might consider ironic given the recent Beetlejuice incident that took place at the “family-friendly” venue. After leaving the store, she passed by again, saying “That’s my girl,” referring to Boebert.

Two veterans who also spoke with Akright shared a different opinion. Both men said while they had supported Boebert in prior elections, they would not be voting for her again. One, who declined to give his name, said that he and his friends were aware of Boebert voting record, and would not be supporting the congresswoman in the next election. The Beetlejuice incident was the last straw, he said.

The other veteran, Dick Pennington, who served during the Korean War, also expressed dissatisfaction with Boebert’s Beetlejuice behavior, as well as, her voting record regarding veterans’ affairs.

“By golly, we can’t allow her to get back in,” Pennington said.

In light of Veterans Day approaching we wanted to highlight her record against veterans,” Akright said.

Boebert, who represents Colorado’s 3rdCongressional District, at first denied she had been vaping inside the theater, until a security video surfaced showing that she was, indeed vaping – which is against theater policy.

Outside the grocery store on Tuesday, a female constituent paused before entering the store, to say, “I supported her, but no more.”

The woman mentioned the theater incident, as well as the fact that Boebert on Oct. 10, brought her 6-month old grandson to a divorce court in Grand Junction – a decision which the woman said made the child a “prop.”

Rocky Mountain Values emerged in 2019 to target then-GOP Senator Cory Gardner, who lost his 2020 re-election contest to Democrat John Hickenlooper. The group was revived earlier this year to focus on Boebert as she seeks a third term.

The new House speaker, Mike Johnson, has already talked about gutting programs Coloradans don’t want to see gutted, like Medicare and Social Security, said Miller.

“Lauren Boebert talks about how much work she did to get Johnson elected, so that’s indicative that her priorities are not aligned with the district,” Miller said.

Similar “Beetlejuice”-themed RMV events took place simultaneously in Pueblo and Durango on Halloween.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on the Colorado Times Recorder website.