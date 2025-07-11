Vail Golf Club Director Alice Plain to retire after 18 years

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on Vail Golf Club Director Alice Plain retiring after 18 years on the job:

Alice Plain

The Vail Recreation District would like to announce the retirement of Alice Plain, Director of Golf at the Vail Golf Club, after 18 years of outstanding leadership and dedication to the the Vail community.

Alice’s legacy is marked by passion, steady vision and a commitment to elevating the sport of golf. Since joining the Vail Golf Club in 2007, she has led the way on many meaningful and lasting improvements.

During her tenure, Alice implemented one of the most innovative and effective pace-of-play programs in the nation for a public golf course, ensuring that guests could fully enjoy the challenge of the course.

Her focus on customer service created a culture of hospitality that continues to set the Vail Golf Club apart. “Alice’s dedication to service really enhanced the Vail Golf Club,” says Mike Ortiz, VRD Executive Director. “Guests were often surprised to learn it was a public course – it consistently felt like a premier, private golf experience.”

Alice is also responsible for expanding junior golf programming and ladies’ programs, bringing the First Tee Junior Golf Camps to Vail and creating popular events such as Lady Golf Camp and Ladies, Lessons & Libations.

Known as a mentor and advocate for her employees, Alice built a loyal and passionate team of full-time and seasonal staff year after year. Her leadership style fostered a healthy team culture and empowered staff to grow confidently in their roles. Alice established the Vail Golf Club’s successful internship program, providing a strong foundation for dozens of aspiring professionals to launch their careers. One such intern was current Head Golf Professional Trey Johnson.

“Throughout my career, Alice always gave me the opportunity to learn, grow and improve. She taught me how important it is to build a positive culture across the entire operation and to create a fun work environment,” says Trey.

“Alice’s mentorship played a massive role in my development not only as a professional, but as a person. In my career, I hope to provide the same mentorship to the upcoming generation of PGA Professionals.”

Alice helped navigate the Vail Golf Club through more than a decade of significant capital improvements. She was also pivotal in ensuring the golf course remained safely operational during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her ability to guide her team through changes and challenges showcased her resilient leadership.

Alice represented the Vail Golf Club with distinction on a national stage through her work with the PGA of America. She was the first female to win the Colorado Section PGA Warren Smith Award, a prestigious award given to a PGA Professional who has made exceptional contributions to the game of golf, the Colorado section, junior golf and their facility. Other notable accolades include her recognition as the Colorado PGA Section Golf Professional of the Year in 2021. Alice was the recipient of the PGA West Chapter Bill Strausbaugh Award for Excellence in 2013. She was the first female to be recognized for the Strausbaugh Award, which recognized her for the Vail Golf Club’s PGA Internship Program.

The Vail Recreation District would like to thank Alice Plain for nearly two decades of dedication to the Vail Golf Club. Her contributions, commitment and leadership have been invaluable, and her presence will certainly be missed by the Vail Golf Club community and the Vail Recreation District staff.