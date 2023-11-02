Grand Hyatt Vail announces grand opening of Makoto Vail

Grand Hyatt Vail, a 285-room all-season resort at the base of Vail Mountain, announces the opening of Makoto Vail, a new restaurant by Makoto Okuwa. The exclusive partnership with the lauded Chef is the brand’s first outpost at a resort, illustrating the natural synergy of global tastes and refined experiences that Grand Hyatt Vail and Makoto share.

A master of Edomae-style sushi, Chef Makoto Okuwa has more than twenty-five years of experience in traditional Japanese cooking, which he combines with his own innovative style. Recognized by the James Beard Foundation for outstanding contribution, Makoto has acclaimed restaurants in Miami, Washington, D.C., Panama City, Mexico City, and São Paulo.

About Grand Hyatt Vail

Following a transformative renovation and rebrand in the Vail Valley, Grand Hyatt Vail opened in summer 2019 debuting the Grand Hyatt brand in its first-ever U.S. Mountain resort destination. The 285-room, ski-in/ski-out hotel sits at the base of iconic Vail Mountain on the banks of Gore Creek and offers guests their own ski lift, Chair 20, for convenient access to more than 5,300 skiable acres.

Designed by LEO A DALY, the hotel features bold, vibrant architecture and interiors inspired by its scenic locale, with rich wood, stone and leather textures weaved throughout contemporary guestrooms, public spaces and 40,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Featured artwork by local artisans pay homage to The Southern Ute Native American tribe. In addition to onsite dining at three F&B outlets, amenities include The Spa at Grand Hyatt Vail, a creekside pool and hot tub, 24/7 fitness center with Peloton bikes, Topgolf swing suites, axe throwing, Venture Sports on-site bike and ski rentals, a personal Vail Resorts ticket office and seasonally curated alpine experiences from ice skating and champagne sabering. Discover more at www.grandhyattvail.com and follow the hotel on Facebook and Instagram.