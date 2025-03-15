Gov. Polis raises Canadian flag at Capitol to celebrate Colorado Canada Friendship Day

The office of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Saturday issued the following press release on Colorado Canada Friendship Day:

Today, Governor Polis will celebrate Colorado Canada Friendship Day by raising the Canadian National Flag at the Colorado State Capitol, and in the evening, lighting up the Capitol with the Canadian white and red.

“From maple syrup to hockey players and much more, we in Colorado appreciate our friendship and close ties with Canada. Raising the Canadian flag today is symbolic of our friendship, showing that when we work together, even in challenging times, we grow our economy and make the people of both sovereign nations better off. I am grateful for our friends to the north, and look forward to annually celebrating Colorado Canada Friendship day,” said Governor Polis.

“Thank you, Governor Polis, for recognizing the strength of the Canada and Colorado relationship. Canadians appreciate your gesture today. I am proud to see Canada’s flag flying alongside Colorado’s at the State Capitol, which reaffirms our partnership, friendship, and alliance!” said Sylvain Fabi, Consul General of Canada in Denver.

In 2023, Colorado exported $1.8 billion in Colorado goods and produce to Canada, accounting for 18% of Colorado’s trade exports. Nearly a quarter of those exports were from Colorado beef, supporting our local hardworking farmers and ranchers. In the same year, 176,612 visitors traveled from Canada to enjoy Colorado, strengthening our tourism industry and supporting small businesses and our economy. Colorado is also home to 272 Canadian-owned companies employing 21,000 Colorado workers. The Capital will be lit red and white tonight to showcase. Colorado Canada friendship.

The Governor will also be hosting a Colorado Mexico Friendship Day. Details are forthcoming.