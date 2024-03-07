Gov. Polis orders flags to half-staff to honor Eagle County Paramedic Steve Zuckerman

The office of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday issued the following press statement on flags flying at half-staff on Sunday, March 10, to honor Steve Zuckerman, an Eagle County paramedic who died responding to a backcountry rescue call in Vail on Feb. 23:

Today, Governor Polis ordered flags to half-staff on Sunday, March 10, 2024, from sunrise to sunset in honor of Steve Zuckerman, an Eagle County paramedic who passed away responding to a backcountry rescue call in Vail on Friday, February 23, 2024. Flags are being lowered in Zuckerman’s honor on the day of his memorial service.

Steve Zuckerman worked as ski patrol for Beaver Creek for over 25 years. He became a part-time paramedic in 2008, before becoming full-time in 2013.