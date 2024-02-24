Eagle County Paramedic Services mourns death of paramedic Steve Zuckerman

Eagle County Paramedic Services on Friday issued the following press release on the death of paramedic Steve Zuckerman on a backcountry rescue call Friday:

Steve Zuckerman, a full-time paramedic with Eagle County Paramedic Services for more than 10 years, died while responding to a backcountry rescue call today. He was 61 years old.

“Steve was one of the helpers,” Eagle County Paramedic Services CEO Brandon Daruna said. “He never missed an opportunity to contribute and his death leaves a giant void in our organization and community.”

Steve worked Beaver Creek Ski Patrol for more than 25 years and started as a part-time paramedic with Eagle County Paramedic Services in April 2008. He joined the full-time staff in May 2013. He was a member of the Search and Rescue team, a field trainer and was in training as a critical care paramedic. He also served as medical director for the World Cup races in Beaver Creek.

In a social media post for work, Steve wrote, “EMS is a team sport and I work on an amazing team. Each day brings new challenges and new opportunities to practice field emergency medicine and to make a small difference.”

‘We want to express our deepest condolences to Steve’s family, friends, coworkers and everyone who knew him,” Daruna said.