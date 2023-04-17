Geotechnical work underway at West Middle Creek as Town of Vail housing plan continues

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on the geotechnical works starting for the West Middle Creek parcel targeted for deed-restricted housing:

Survey work is underway at the West Middle Creek parcel in Vail to facilitate soil testing scheduled to begin next week. Excavating equipment will be arriving onsite Monday, April 17 to prepare access for soils drilling and boring rigs. The soil testing will begin on April 18 and is scheduled to be completed by April 28. Vehicle travel on the North Frontage Road will remain open for the duration of the work, with possible minor delays for pedestrians and bicyclists on the recreation path.

The 3.99-acre property is located at 199 N. Frontage Rd, between Middle Creek Village Apartments and Solar Vail Apartments. The Town of Vail-owned land has been identified as a high-priority site for the development of deed-restricted homes for locals. In December 2022, the Vail Town Council approved a resolution amending the Vail Land Use Plan to redesignate portions of Tract A of the Middle Creek Subdivision from Open Space to High-Density Residential. In January, the council granted final approval to rezone the property from Natural Area Preservation to the Housing and General Use zone districts.

The soil testing work is the next step in readying the site for future residential development. While no plans have yet been drafted, a 2018 feasibility study conducted by the town determined the site could accommodate up to 175 homes.

West Middle Creek is the latest in a line of efforts by the town to create new homes for locals in proximity to jobs and in pursuit of the town’s housing goals. This summer, 72 new deed-restricted rental homes will open at the Residences at Main Vail. Additionally, the redevelopment of Timber Ridge is scheduled to begin in spring of 2024 and will include 288 homes with a mix of rental and for-sale opportunities.

For more information, contact Town of Vail Housing Director George Ruther, at 970-376-2675 or gruther@vailgov.com.