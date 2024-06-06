Fully electric jet refueler truck comes to Eagle County Regional Airport

Rampmaster recently issued the following press release on the first zero emissions full electric 5,000 gallon jet refueler truck at the Signature Aviation location at the Eagle County Regional Airport:

June 4, 2024 – Rampmaster, the premier manufacturer of aircraft refueling solutions serving commercial cargo and general aviation markets, and Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, this week announced they are building on their partnership by delivering the industry’s first zero emissions full electric 5,000 gallon jet refueler truck to Signature’s Vail location at Eagle County Regional Airport in Colorado.

Signature has ambitious targets in developing sustainable solutions for aviation throughout its global network, as the industry leader in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and the first aviation company to achieve operational carbon neutrality in 2022. Integrating electric jet refueling trucks aligns with significant investments Signature has made in electrifying its ground support equipment (GSE), which includes the largest fleet of electric tugs in aviation.

“The introduction of the aviation industry’s first zero emissions electric jet refueler is another transformative step towards our net-zero goals using our innovation test bed at Signature Vail,” shared Brad Williams, Chief Operating Officer for Signature Aviation. “Our collaboration with Rampmaster exemplifies how we’re working with our partners and guests to research, invest, and bring to market innovative technologies to help create a more sustainable future in aviation.”

Rampmaster’s E-lectric Vehicle Refueler supports the aviation industry’s commitment to operational net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 by replacing the diesel engine with an electric motor and hydraulic pump powered by Lithium batteries. Its ultra innovative design includes a roof-mounted battery chiller and blanket heater to sustain extreme hot and cold temperatures. It continuously monitors temperature and load for optimal battery utilization, while maintaining the battery temperature at 76° F. The electric refueler gets a full battery DC fast charge in less than two hours that will power about eight hours of total pump refueling run time.

“The partnership with Signature Aviation was strategic in developing our Electric Vehicle Refueler with the only EV chassis, to date worldwide, meeting all EV aviation industry mandates while also establishing safety standards on airport,” said Leighton Yohannan, Rampmaster Chief Executive Officer. “Our patented modular refueler design and Engine Management System reduce cost and complexity. Signature Vail has been using Rampmaster’s diesel refuelers with these features for many years, so it was seamless to integrate a more sustainable solution. Rampmaster was founded on the premise of always leaving the industry better than you found it by delivering high quality, innovative technology, safety and environmentally friendly product solutions,” added Yohannan.

Signature’s Vail location at Eagle County Regional Airport has become a test bed for sustainable innovation within its global network, becoming its first terminal to achieve carbon neutrality in fall 2022. This achievement was driven by on-site solar expansion, the establishment of a SAF supply chain to the Colorado area, as well as fleet and facility upgrades that helped to ultimately drive a 15 percent reduction in fossil-fuel emissions at the location.

“Today is an important milestone for Eagle County Regional Airport and Signature Aviation as we soar towards our shared community goal, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Eagle County by 50% by 2030. The transformation to integrate Rampmaster’s Electric Refueler takes a great deal of planning and commitment, and we commend Signature for their continued partnership and investments in sustainability at EGE.” said David Reid, Director of Aviation at Eagle County Regional Airport.