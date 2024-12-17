Frontier Airlines debuts at Eagle County Regional Airport with nonstop service to Dallas, Denver

Frontier Airlines on Monday issued the following press release on new service into and out of Eagle County Regional Airport in Gypsum:

Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) made its debut at Colorado’s Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) today with the launch of twice weekly service to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Denver International Airport (DEN). Weekly service to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) begins on Saturday, December 21. To celebrate, America’s Greenest Airline is offering fares as low as $29*.

“There is strong demand across the country for ultra-low fare travel to the Rockies, and we are thrilled to debut at EGE just in time for the peak ski and snowboard season,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design, Frontier Airlines. “Our affordable and convenient service will connect budget-savvy travelers in Colorado, Texas, California, and beyond with the stunning beauty and countless recreation opportunities offered by the Vail and Roaring Fork Valleys year-round.”

“The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived- Frontier Airlines now calls EGE home,” said David Reid, Director of Aviation at EGE. “This exciting new service brings more travel options, competitive fares, and just in time for the holidays, it offers our community even more reasons to fly their hometown airport.”

New service from Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) December 16, 2024 2x/week $39* Denver (DEN) December 16, 2024 2x/week $29* San Francisco (SFO) December 21, 2024 1x/week $69*

Frequency and times are subject to change. Please check https://flights.flyfrontier.com/ for additional details.

Frontier Airlines has introduced sweeping changes to its product and customer service offerings, ushering in ‘The New Frontier’ for the airline. Underscoring its commitment to providing exceptional value and a superior travel experience, ‘The New Frontier’provides more transparency through upfront pricing and a wide range of options to meet various customers’ needs and budgets. Through no change or cancellation fees, a ‘For Less’ Price Guarantee, longer flight credit windows, and more enhancements to come including First Class seating and unmatched loyalty rewards for FRONTIER Miles Elite Status members, America’s Greenest Airline is improving what customers can expect and delivering the best value in the sky.

Frontier now offers UpFront Plus, a new upgraded seating option with extra leg and elbow room in the first two rows of the aircraft. Customers in UpFront Plus will enjoy a window or aisle seat with extra legroom and a guaranteed empty middle seat. Debuting in late 2025, Frontier will begin offering First Class seating on every flight, combining unmatched comfort and space at Frontier’s trademark affordable prices.

Frontier continues to innovate with its industry-leading frequent flyer program, FRONTIER Miles, which allows customers to ‘Get It All For Less.’ Members earn miles quickly and get rewarded for each dollar spent on Frontier products. Miles accrue based on dollars spent with a standard 10X multiplier: $1 = 10 miles, with multipliers increasing at every elite level up to 20X. Elite status offers additional perks such as priority boarding, free seat selection, no change or cancel fees when changes are made seven days or more in advance of flight departure, and free bag(s) at Gold, Diamond, and Platinum levels. Beginning in 2025, FRONTIER Miles members will enjoy even more benefits, including free seat upgrades, free unlimited companion travel, and the ability to redeem miles for baggage and seating bundles. Like the airline, FRONTIER Miles is also family friendly, offering easy family pooling of miles making it simple for families to enjoy rewards together. Joining is free.

*About the Promotional Fare Offer:

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 pm Eastern time on Jan. 11, 2025. Fares are valid for non-stop travel on select days of week, Jan. 6, 2025, through Apr. 17, 2025. The following blackout dates applies: Jan. 17-20, 2025; Feb. 14, 16-17, 2025; Mar. 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, 28-30, 2025; Apr. 4-6, 11-13, 2025. A 21-day advance purchase is required. Round trip purchase is not required.

Discount Den fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to Discount Den members. Join Discount Den here! Fare(s) shown include all transportation fees, surcharges and taxes, and are subject to change without notice until purchased. Seats are limited at these fares and certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable.

All reservations are non-refundable, except that refunds are allowed for reservations made 7 days (168 hours) or more prior to departure and provided that a refund request is made within 24 hours of initial reservation.

Changes or cancellations made to itineraries after the 24 hours will be subject to change fees, and any fare differential. Learn more about our change policy. Previously purchased tickets may not be exchanged for special fare tickets. Flight segments must be cancelled prior to scheduled departure time or the tickets and all amounts paid will be forfeited.

Additional travel services, such as baggage and advance seat assignments are available for purchase separately at an additional charge. In addition to these Terms & Conditions, please refer to Frontier Airline’s Contract of Carriage.