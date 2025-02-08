Fresh snow finally falls on Vail, Beaver Creek after prolonged warm, dry spell

Real Vail’s David O., right, with his dog Chuck on Meadow Mountain Saturday, February. 8 (Kristin Kenney Williams photo).

Winter had finally returned in the Eagle River Valley that includes Vail and Beaver Creek, with nine inches of news snow overnight at Vail and six inches news at Beaver Creek.

Following a prolonged dry, warm spell, winter appears to be here to stay for a while in Colorado’s northern mountains around Eagle and Summit counties.

“Saturday morning will be a powder day in the northern mountains with the 4-9 inches of snow that fell on Friday night,” Opensnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz reported on Saturday morning.

“On Saturday and Sunday, snow showers will persist over some northern mountains,” Gratz added. “On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, snow accumulation is likely across the state, and then on Friday and Saturday, a storm should bring significant snow to most southern and central mountains.”

Vail is now approaching 180 cumulative inches of snowfall so far this, which is below average for this time of year, while Beaver Creek has yet to top 150 inches for the year.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center on Saturday morning listed the Vail area with moderate avalanche conditions.