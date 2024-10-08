Free live entertainment adds to festive 10-day Stifel Birds of Prey World Cup events

The Vail Valley Foundation on Monday issued the following press release on all the free entertainment as part of back-to-back World Cup ski weekends at the Stifel Birds of Prey races in Beaver Creek in December:

Free live music will fill Beaver Creek VillageCEL throughout the back-to-back World Cup ski weekends at the Stifel Birds of Prey.

On Friday, Dec. 6, following the men’s downhill race, the Yonder Mountain String Band takes to the CELSIUS Essential Vibes Stage at 4 p.m. to kick off a weekend of live music to coincide with the annual return of the men’s Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Tour at Beaver Creek Resort.

The women’s World Cup race weekend heats up on the Stranahan’s Music Stage Wednesday, Dec. 11 through Sunday, Dec. 15 featuring performances from Grace Bowers & the Hodge Podge, Eggy, and Talking Heads tribute band HeartByrne.

“Our goal is to create a community event that complements the best ski racers in the world with world-class entertainment for the entire family,” noted Tom Horrocks, Stifel Birds of Prey Chief of Media. “This year we are very fortunate to be hosting back-to-back events at the Stifel Birds of Prey with both men’s and women’s racing, so we are taking advantage of the opportunity to create a robust 10-day festival around the entire event, and live music plays a significant role in creating a festive atmosphere throughout Beaver Creek Village.”

A full schedule of events, including race times, live music, and many other festivities can be found at bcworldcup.com.

Stifel Birds of Prey Free Live Music Schedule

MEN’S RACE WEEKEND:

Friday, Dec. 6

DJ Pippen, CELSIUS Essential Vibes Stage, 11:30 AM

Greg Garman, CELSIUS Essential Vibes Stage, 2 PM

Yonder Mountain String Band, CELSIUS Essential Vibes Stage, 4 PM

Saturday, Dec. 7

DJ Pippen, CELSIUS Essential Vibes Stage, 11:30 AM

Frank Walker, CELSIUS Essential Vibes Stage, 2 PM

The Spazmatics, CELSIUS Essential Vibes Stage, 4:15 PM

Sunday, Dec. 8

DJ Pippen, CELSIUS Essential Vibes Stage, 11:30 AM

The Takes, CELSIUS Essential Vibes Stage, 2 PM

WOMEN’S RACE WEEKEND:

Wednesday, Dec. 11

The Evolution Trio, Stranahan’s Music Stage, 4:30 PM

Thursday, Dec. 12

Walden, Stranahan’s Music Stage, 3 PM

Friday, Dec. 13

Sparkle City Disco, Stranahan’s Music Stage, 2 PM

Grace Bowers & the Hodge Podge, Stranahan’s Music Stage, 4:15 PM

Saturday, Dec. 14

DJ Pippen, Stranahan’s Music Stage, 11:30 AM

Sparkle City Disco, Stranahan’s Music Stage, 2 PM

Eggy, Stranahan’s Music Stage, 4 PM

Sunday, Dec. 14

Heartbyrne, Stranahan’s Music Stage, 12:15 PM