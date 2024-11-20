Free holiday fun for kids at Santa’s Workshop

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on its free Santa’s Workshop coming up Dec. 5:

Get ready to jingle all the way to the Imagination Station in Vail! We’re excited to invite you to the Vail Recreation District’s FREE annual Santa’s Workshop on Thursday, December 5. Be sure to reserve your time slot between 3:30 and 7:30 p.m., so your little ones can share their holiday wishes with Santa. We can’t wait to see you there!

The Imagination Station is located on level P2 of the Lionshead Parking Structure above the Welcome Center.

To reserve your time with Santa, visit vailrec.com/register and choose ONE of the available 10-minute time slots. Please register as ONE family by selecting only ONE person during your purchase. Each family will have approximately three minutes to visit with Santa, as there will be multiple families per time slot. Please arrive at the beginning of your reserved time slot, or arrive earlier to participate in the holiday crafts before visiting with Santa.

Santa’s Workshop is FREE for children of all ages! Kids can visit and take their photo with Santa; then we’ll print the picture and give it to you to take home. You can design a picture frame before or after your Santa visit and work on a holiday-themed craft.

NEW THIS YEAR, we will offer a holiday-themed coloring contest to all registered families during Santa’s Workshop. We will select one winner who will receive a prize, and their artwork will be used as the 2025 postcard for children to write letters to Santa! The winner will be notified on Friday, December 6. They will have until Wednesday, December 18 to pick up their prize.

Santa’s Workshop is a beloved annual tradition in the valley that brings joy to both local and visiting families. “This holiday event is where children can share their Christmas wishes with Santa, immerse themselves in festive crafts and create lasting memories!” says Director of Community Programming, Sara Eaton.

For more information, call VRD Community Programming at 970-479-2292 or email community@vailrec.com.