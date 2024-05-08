Forest Service seeks comments on Sweetwater Lake Recreation Management and Development Project
The U.S. Forest Service recently issued the following press release on the beginning of the public scoping process for the Sweetwater Lake Recreation Management and Development Project Environmental Impact Statement:
MINTURN, Colo. (May 3, 2024) – Today, the White River National Forest announced that the 90-day public scoping period for the Sweetwater Lake Recreation Management and Development Project Environmental Impact Statement will begin May 6.
“Public involvement is an important part of determining the future of the Sweetwater Lake,” said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis. “This 90-day comment period offers the public an opportunity to provide their thoughts and concerns about our proposed action before we begin our detailed analysis in an environmental impact statement.”
The Proposed Action would authorize a 20-year special use permit to Colorado Parks and Wildlife to implement and maintain improvements outlined in the proposed action on 832 acres of National Forest System lands surrounding Sweetwater Lake. The project area includes 488 acres of land acquired in 2021 through the Land and Water Conservation Fund and 344 acres of previously existing National Forest System lands. It seeks to maintain the traditional recreational opportunities at Sweetwater while minimizing impacts to natural resources and other potential conflicts from increased public interest in recreating at Sweetwater.
“Partnering with Colorado Parks & Wildlife would allow us to more effectively manage this long-cherished area,” Veldhuis said.
The White River National Forest will be hosting public open house meetings in Glenwood Springs and Gypsum to provide additional information and answer questions to help the public provide more effective comments on June 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library Community Room, 815 Cooper Ave.; and June 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Gypsum Recreation Center Community Room, 52 Lundgren Blvd.
More information, including the proposal and how to comment, will be available beginning May 6 at: https://cara.fs2c.usda.gov/Public//CommentInput?Project=64047. Comments need to be received by Aug. 5, 2024.
Sweetwater Lake Proposed Action
What is proposed in the Sweetwater Lake Recreation Management and Development Project?
The proposed action seeks to maintain the traditional recreational opportunities at Sweetwater while minimizing impacts to natural resources and conflicts from potential increased use.
Recreation use would be spread across the site and focused on already disturbed areas.
Highlights of the proposed action include:
• Authorizing a 20-year special use permit to Colorado Parks and Wildlife to implement improvements and manage the 832-acre site
• Redesigning the current site to promote recreational opportunities compatible with capacity, historic use, resources, and the surrounding area
• Evaluating existing structures for retention with an emphasis on those buildings that provide the best opportunity to interpret the rich history at Sweetwater
• Potentially restoring retained buildings to the historic character of their 1920-to-1940 construction if feasible
• Potentially removing existing structures that are in a state of severe deferred maintenance and out of compliance with various laws, regulations, and policies
• Developing new campground with 15-20 primitive or semi-primitive sites in area known as the lower pasture
• Converting the existing nine-site Forest Service campground to day-use picnic sites
• Constructing up to 12 new primitive or semi-primitive cabins to retain the historic opportunity that existed at the ranch for many decades
• Moving the current equestrian area, providing new barn and stables, and creating up to seven overnight equestrian camping sites
• Creating several new access points to the lake, likely near the existing Forest Service campground and on the northeastern shore, and improving the current access points and boat dock
• Constructing a new lodge building with administrative, educational, and interpretive spaces to enhance the visitor experience through site amenities and services
• Closing the wetlands and the historic pasture in the wetlands north of the lake to human entry because of their importance to wildlife
• Creating maintenance facilities, equipment storage, and personnel housing appropriate for site management and maintenance.
How can I comment on this proposal?
The detailed proposal and information about how to comment will be available beginning May 6 at: https://cara.fs2c.usda.gov/Public//CommentInput?Project=64047. Comments will be accepted in writing and need to be received by Aug. 5, 2024.
The proposed action is not set in stone and may change based on public comments and the environmental analysis in the Environmental Impact Statement. The more detailed the comments, the more effective they will be. Explain what you like and don’t like in the proposed action, and why.
