Forest Service provides update on Spring Creek Fire that’s sending smoke into Eagle County

The U.S. Forest Service on Tuesday issued the following press release on the Spring Creek Fire in neighboring Garfield County, which has been pumping smoke into Eagle County to the east:

Parachute, Colo. – The Spring Creek Fire rapidly grew to over 3,000 acres yesterday when fire activity was magnified by the alignment of topography, fuels, and wind.

With similar conditions forecast for today, firefighters expect another day of active fire behavior. A considerable number of resources have been ordered, including a Complex Incident Management team. Currently 8 crews, 25 engines, air resources including helicopters and retardant delivery aircraft, and more than 300 personnel are working the fire. Additional resources will continue to arrive.

Life and safety are the number one priority, followed closely by protecting critical infrastructure. Structure protection resources are available if needed.

Spring Creek Road and High Mesa Road are open to local traffic only. With the incoming resources, there will be an increase in fire personnel on the roadway. Please avoid the area if possible and drive with caution.

Residents are encouraged to register with Garfield County Sherriff’s emergency notification system at: Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority » (garco911.com). All evacuation orders will be conducted through the Sheriff’s office. Call 970-981-3401 for current evacuation information.

The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit Facebook page will continue to provide updates as new information is available.

The Spring Creek Fire is producing smoke that may affect air quality in your community. Check garfield-county.com/air-quality or fire.airnow.gov for air quality updates.

We will be providing updates as more information becomes available.