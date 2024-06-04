Forest Service hosting two Sweetwater planning public meetings this week

The U.S. Forest Service on Monday issued the following press release on two Sweetwater planning public meetings this week:

MINTURN, Colo. (June 3, 2024) – The White River National Forest is hosting two public open house meetings this week to provide information and answer questions regarding the Sweetwater Lake Recreation Management and Development Project Environmental Impact Statement.

The first meeting will be Wednesday in Glenwood Springs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library Community Room, 815 Cooper Ave.; the second will be Thursday in Gypsum from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Gypsum Recreation Center Community Room, 52 Lundgren Blvd.

The White River National Forest is currently taking public comment on the proposed action for managing the Sweetwater Lake area. The proposal includes a new campground and day-use area, equestrian facilities and trails, cabins and a lodge building, administrative facilities, and improved lake access.

“Before we begin our detailed analysis of the proposal, we want to hear from the public,” said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis. “These open house meetings are designed to provide information and answer questions so that the public can provide more effective written comments.”

The Proposed Action would authorize a 20-year special use permit to Colorado Parks and Wildlife to implement and maintain improvements outlined in the proposed action on 832 acres of National Forest System lands surrounding Sweetwater Lake. It seeks to maintain the traditional recreational opportunities at Sweetwater while minimizing impacts to natural resources and other potential conflicts from increased public interest in recreating at Sweetwater.

More information, including the proposal and how to comment, will is at: https://cara.fs2c.usda.gov/Public//CommentInput?Project=64047. Comments need to be received by Aug. 5, 2024.