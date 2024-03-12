Five perfect honeymoon destinations for adventurous couples

Are you looking to plan the ultimate honeymoon for yourself and your adventure-seeking partner in crime? Although a honeymoon is supposed to be a romantic occasion, who says that you can’t also have a bit of fun and take a walk on the wild side?

If you want your honeymoon to be exhilarating, exciting, and, above all else, memorable, the five honeymoon destinations below for adventurous couples are perfect for you.

Whether your idea of excitement is hiking up a mountain or you prefer to explore new locations off the beaten track, you’re guaranteed to find somewhere you love.

Galapagos Islands

The Galapagos Islands are arguably the best honeymoon destination for couples who love wildlife. Offering the opportunity to kayak alongside sea lions, snorkel among sharks, and capture a glimpse of some of the world’s rarest creatures, including giant tortoises and blue-footed boobies, this popular location promises to take your honeymoon to the next level.

The Galapagos Islands are also a great choice for hiking enthusiasts, with many challenging trails to choose from.

Croatia

With over 2,500 hours of sunshine per year and hundreds of islands just waiting to be explored, Croatia is a great choice for couples who want to get a tan and take risks. One of the best ways to explore this country is by booking a Croatia yacht holiday, as this enables you to vacation at your own pace by spending time relaxing on your boat, and seeking out adventures as and when you want to.

Croatia is also a great destination for anyone who wants a more authentic vacation experience, as there are so many remote places for you to discover.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica is known for its adventurous offerings, with so many thrilling activities to enjoy, including ziplining, mountain bike riding, and even local triathlons.

For times when you want to sit back and take a break from pushing yourself to your limits, this adventure-focused destination also provides the chance to enjoy the finer things in life, with private pool villas set in stunning hillside locations.

Japan

Providing a unique combination of tradition and modernity, Japan is an assault on the senses from the moment you step foot off the plane. Known for its rich culture, breathtaking landscapes, and unique cuisine, not to mention its karaoke bars, you’ll never be bored when you pick this country as your honeymoon destination of choice.

Fuji is one of the most popular honeymoon locations in Japan, offering natural wonders such as Mount Fuji and adventurous escapes, complete with lava hiking and electric bike tours.

The Maldives

The Maldives are widely considered to be one of the most romantic places to go for a honeymoon but, romance aside, there’s so much to do here, especially for those who love the ocean.

Perfect for aquatic adventurers, you can swim with the local sharks, scuba dive among coral reefs, water ski across the clear, blue waters and so much more. This destination is also perfect for foodies, too, as the local cuisine is unbelievable.