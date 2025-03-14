Five candidates running for Eagle River Water & Sanitation District board

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District recently issued the following press release on its upcoming board of directors election:
Five people are running for four open seats on the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District board of directors. There are three polling places at which voters may cast ballots or people may vote by mail by completing an application for absentee ballot. Election Day is May 6.
The district is divided into seven director districts, four of which are open in this election. Candidates are as follows:
Each director district represents a geographic area within the district’s East Vail to Cordillera service area boundary, though all directors are elected at-large, meaning electors may vote for all director districts. Directors will be elected to a four-year term.
Voters may either vote in person on Election Day or they may vote early by mail, via absentee ballot, which are available from the district’s designated election official. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 4 p.m. Apr. 29.
Voted ballots must be returned to the designated election official by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters may drop off their ballot or mail it to the ERWSD office at 846 Forest Road, Vail, CO 81657. Additionally, they may also drop it at any of the three polling places from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
On May 6, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are designated as follows.
|Eagle River Water & Sanitation District office
|EagleVail Pavilion
|Edwards Field House
|864 Forest Road
|538 Eagle Rd.
|450 Miller Ranch Rd.
|Vail, CO 81657
|Avon, CO 81620
|Edwards, CO 81632
To vote in a Special District Election, a person must be an Eligible Elector of such District. As defined in the Special District Act, an Eligible Elector is a person who is registered to vote in general elections in Colorado; and is either:
Voter registration information is on the Eagle County Elections and Voter Information webpage.
For more information, go to https://www.erwsd.org/elections or contact the ERWSD elections team at elections@erwsd.org.