FIS confirms women’s Stifel Birds of Prey World Cup with positive snow control

The Vail Valley Foundation on Monday issued the following press release on The International Ski Federation (FIS) providing a positive “snow control” for the women’s Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup at Beaver Creek Dec. 14-15:

The International Ski Federation (FIS) today has provided a positive “snow control” for the women’s Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup.

The FIS announcement means the women’s Stifel Birds of Prey will take place as scheduled, Dec. 14-15, with the historic first-ever women’s downhill race on the Birds of Prey course on Saturday, Dec. 14.

“It has been more than 14 years since we last hosted a women’s World Cup event at Beaver Creek,” said Birds of Prey Event Director Sarah Franke of the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, which hosts the event each year. “In 2011 we hosted a super G, so this year’s event will mark the first time that the women will have the opportunity to race downhill on the Birds of Prey.”

Thanks to nearly five feet of snow since Nov. 1 and optimal snowmaking conditions, the Red Tail and Daily trails will provide spectators with ski-to-viewing access for both the men’s Stifel Birds of Prey Dec. 6-8 and the women’s Stifel Birds of Prey Dec. 14-15. Check the Beaver Creek Resort website for updates on lift and trail access.

“We are proud to host this women’s FIS World Cup race weekend at Beaver Creek Resort,” said Bobby Murphy, vice president and chief operating officer, Beaver Creek Resort. “Welcoming these world-class athletes to our slopes is an honor, and we are excited to see these athletes race on the famed Birds of Prey course.”

The nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation serves as the local organizing committee (LOC) for the Stifel Birds of Prey races, working in close partnership with the FIS, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Vail Resorts, the Beaver Creek Resort Company, Beaver Creek Resort, the U.S. Forest Service, and other partners and sponsors to make the races one of the highlights of the World Cup tour since they were first held in 1997.

The Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup has deep roots in the Vail/Beaver Creek community, which is one of four modern venues to have also hosted one of the original World Cup events, as Vail hosted a giant slalom in spring of 1967.

Women’s Birds of Prey Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Racing schedule

Dec. 11-13 Downhill training

Dec. 14, 11:00 a.m., Downhill

Dec. 15, 11:00 a.m., Super G

*Race times are subject to change.

Domestic television schedule*

Saturday, Dec. 14

11:00 a.m. – Downhill, live on Outside (free)



Sunday, Dec. 15

11:00 a.m. – Super G, live on Outside (free)

2:00 p.m. – Downhill & Super G, (delayed) on NBC



*All times Mountain Standard Time (MST)

Festivities will surround the event, including films, Stifel U.S. Ski Team athlete signings, the annual Beers of Prey beer tasting, VIP opportunities, and more. Learn more about the festivities at bcworldcup.com/events and about the event at www.bcworldcup.com .