Eye on the skies as weather set to change ahead of Beaver Creek opening day

Snowmaking at Beaver Creek this week (Vail Resorts photo by Madison Miller).

Beaver Creek is just a week away from opening day on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and the weather gods may smile on the 2023-24 season kickoff with some fresh snow for the first part of the Thanksgiving week holiday.

“On Thursday, a weak and fast-moving storm will bring snowflakes to many mountains, with the best chance for a few inches (or more) in the far northern mountains,” Opensnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote Wednesday morning. “Friday will flip back to dry weather, and then from late Saturday through early Monday, a stronger and colder storm should bring 3-8+ inches of snow to many mountains.”

Here’s a statement from Vail Resorts on the opening of two more Epic Pass ski areas in Colorado for the 2023-24 season:

“The one-week countdown is on: Crested Butte Mountain Resort and Beaver Creek Resort are excited to welcome guests back for ski and ride season next Wednesday, Nov. 22!

“At Beaver Creek, the excitement will be high with signature chocolate chip cookies all day long, a celebratory banner break, a live DJ and bloody mary bar at Spruce Saddle! The day will be capped off by the Beaver Creek Cookie Competition in Beaver Creek Village. While cookies can always be expected at Beaver Creek Resort throughout the season, the mountain dining team has reinvented what it means to enjoy a mountaintop culinary experience. Whether you’re coming to one of the newly named MICHELIN Guide Recommended restaurants, visiting the on-mountain fine dining cabins, or tasting any of the new signature lunch items across the resort’s ski-in, ski-out restaurants, your culinary experience is sure to make an impression.

“Guests at Crested Butte can expect a banner break, lift line giveaways, free snacks, limited edition opening day posters, a DJ spinning tracks on the snow by Red Lady Express, and all-day happy hour specials at Butte 66. Wednesday, November 22 will mark the start of an exciting season celebrating CBMR’s famed steeps: the resort is thrilled to host one of six YETI Natural Selection DUELS in February, as well as the 50th Annual Al Johnson Memorial Telemark Race in March. Guests can also enjoy a brand-new restaurant concept in the Grand Lodge called Highlife Crust & Crafts, featuring hand-tossed pizza and draft brews.

The three other Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass ski areas in Colorado — Vail, Breckenridge and Keystone — are already open for the season, with limited terrain available.

Beaver Creek will host free men’s World Cup ski-racing action on its famed Birds of Prey downhill course Dec. 1-3.