Elevated Sips: Vail Craft Beer Classic returns June 14-15

Producers of the 8th Annual Vail Craft Beer Classic recently issued the following press release on the June 14-15 event in Vail Village:

Brought to you by Team Player Productions , the event producers who bring you beloved annual events such as Boulder Creek Festival and Denver Burger Battle, the 8th Annual Vail Craft Beer Classic is back for another round of summer fun and friendly competition on June 14-15 at Vail Village (141 E Meadow Dr, Vail, CO 81657). This all-inclusive craft beer festival set in picturesque Vail will bring dozens breweries and beverage makers pouring their best beer, cider, seltzers, and spirits, as well as live music, food trucks, local shopping, and more. Tickets for Friday and Saturday sessions are on sale now, and the first 100 tickets purchased will receive discounted pricing.

“The Vail Craft Beer Classic is one part beer festival and one part competition where beer lovers and brewers can vote on their ‘Best Beer of Summer’ favorites from the fest ,” says Vail Craft Beer Classic Event Director Kristen Slater. “Winners of these awards will not only receive massive bragging rights but also a personalized Best of Summer tap handle that they can proudly display all year!”

Vail Craft Beer Tasting Sessions:

Friday: 4-7 p.m. (3:30 p.m. for early access)

Saturday: 2-5 p.m. (1:30 p.m. for early access)

General admission tickets ($49 plus fees) include more than 100 all-inclusive craft beer offerings, including cider, spirits and seltzers, live music, and a commemorative tasting glass. Early access tickets ($69 plus fees) include early access 30 minutes prior to general admission, as well as a VIP commemorative glass.

The following beverage makers such as Danico Brewing Company, Ramblebine Brewing,and Ratio Beerworks will be pouring and competing at the Vail Craft Beer Classic , as well as the defending champions of Best Beer of Summer, CODA Brewing Co and Something Brewery who took home top honors last year.

“The friendly banter between brewers is part of the fun at the Vail Craft Beer Classic,” says Slater. “Good luck to all of our brewers!”

The Vail Craft Beer Classic is proud to partner with the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Association (VVMTA). A portion of the proceeds from the ticket sales will support VVMTA’s mission of supporting a community of diverse participants that vigorously supports the maintenance and construction of sustainable mountain biking and hiking trails throughout Eagle County.

For more information about Vail Craft Beer Classic, visit VailCraftBeerClassic.com.