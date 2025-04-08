Egg Hunt Extravaganza returns to Avon on Saturday, April 19

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on its annual Avon Egg Hunt in Harry A. Nottingham Park on Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to noon:

Get ready for another hopping good time at the Avon Egg Hunt in Harry A. Nottingham Park in Avon on Saturday, April 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This beloved local tradition promises a morning of family fun, laughter, and joy. Bring the whole family and your egg baskets for a memorable experience.

Families are invited to participate in all the festivities at this free community gathering. Dive into the excitement with a coloring contest, test your skills in the jellybean guessing game, conquer exhilarating inflatable features, create keepsake crafts, cozy up to adorable animals in the petting zoo and more!

But the excitement doesn’t end there – over 10,000 eggs will be filled with toys and candy for the ultimate Egg Hunt challenge! The Egg Hunt will be organized by age groups, ensuring a fair and enjoyable experience for all children aged nine and under. In the Egg Hunt Arena, there will be three separate hunts, with two sessions for each age group. Additionally, a special area will be designated for children aged three and under, complete with their very own bouncy house and Egg Hunt. The Egg Hunt is a bully-free zone, and we ask all parents and children to be respectful to one another and be a buddy not a bully as well as promote sharing with others.

The coloring contest is back this year with a cheerful coloring design. The contest form is available for download in English and Spanish. You can also cut out the advertisement from the Vail Daily on the following dates: the Spanish form will be available on Friday, April 18, and the English form will be available on Saturday, April 19. Prizes will be awarded for the most creatively colored entries by age group, and winning masterpieces will be proudly displayed at the Avon Recreation Center during the month of April.

Danita Dempsey, Chief Cultural Officer at the Town of Avon, expressed her excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to host the annual Avon Egg Hunt supporting tradition in our community during the holiday weekend. We hope the community and their families come out and join us on April 19 for this ‘egg’cellent event.”

What: Avon Egg Hunt

Avon Egg Hunt Where: Harry A. Nottingham Park

Harry A. Nottingham Park When: Saturday, April 19, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Transportation & Parking: The use of public transportation is encouraged, as well as walking or riding a bike to the park. Free parking is available.



Well-Behaved Leashed Pets Allowed | Reduce, Reuse, Recycle | No Smoking

Sponsors: The Town of Avon, RA Nelson, and Ein Prosit are proud to present Avon’s Egg Hunt with support from Always Mountain Time, Vail Daily, The Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa, and KZYR.

More information: For more information, please visit Avon.org/events or contact Special Events Coordinator, Emily Dennis at edennis@avon.org.