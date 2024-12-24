Edwards River Park: Proposed new home for beloved, vital Family Learning Center

Aptitude Development on Tuesday issued the following press on the future of the Family Learning Center at Edwards River Park:

The Edwards-based Family Learning Center (FLC) is grateful for its location generously provided by the St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Parish for 25 years. In the midst of the holiday season, Whitney Young Keltner, FLC’s executive director, is equally grateful to have shared Tuesday with her some 100 families that a new home has been identified.

With FLC’s current lease expiring in 2025, Young Keltner and her board of directors have been on the hunt for a new location. Enter the new development team for Edwards River Park with a bold idea.

“I am thrilled to share that the Edwards River Park project is a crucial step in expanding our mission to support children and families in our community,” says Young Keltner. “This new initiative will ensure that more than 100 children can continue to access our high-quality early childhood education program, where they receive nurturing care and the foundation for healthy attachment and development. From infants as young as two months to children up to five years old, our dedicated team will continue to provide a safe, enriching environment where every child can thrive and build the essential skills they need for a successful future.”

In January 2022, the Eagle County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) approved an Amendment to the Official Zone District Map and granted approval for both the Sketch Plan and Preliminary Plan for the Planned Unit Development (PUD) of Edwards River Park. During the nearly two-year approval process, the project evolved from a luxury mixed-use development into what the BOCC described as an emerging community.

The development site, spanning 53.27 acres, presents unique challenges as it is located more than 40 feet below Highway 6 on the north side. Formerly the B&B gravel pit, the terrain adds complexity to the project. However, a newly formed residential development team is committed to working alongside the local business community and Family Learning Center to create a vibrant and attainable neighborhood. With a few strategic modifications to the approved site plan, the team is confident in delivering on the community-focused vision for this development.

“Our vision is to create a non-gated, residential neighborhood with an early childcare facility that welcomes the public and fosters walking, recreational, and educational connectivity (focusing on wildlife and wetlands) with the greater Edwards community,” says Jared Hutter with Aptitude Development. “This vision aligns with the 2022 approvals, and we are prepared to begin executing on it starting in 2025 (with the new FLC expected to open in 2027), ensuring it serves as an asset to the broader community for years to come.”

The Edwards River Park development is designed with the local community in mind, ensuring that those who serve and contribute to the area have a place to call home. Of the 440 residential units, 270 will be deed-restricted, prioritizing housing for local employees, including county and town workers, firefighters, police officers, doctors, nurses, teachers, and others who are essential to the fabric of the Eagle River Valley community.

ERP was approved with a 2,500-square-foot childcare facility. The development team is now proposing to put their 10,000 square feet of approved commercial to a relocated Family Learning Center, with 2,500 square feet of outdoor space.

Young Keltner has spent many hours with the ERP team learning about the project. She says it “strikes a vital balance between preserving our beautiful wetlands and natural landscapes, while also addressing the critical need for housing in our community.

“I could see teachers like the ones at FLC, along with many others in similar financial and important job roles, benefiting from this housing project. These individuals play an essential part in the well-being and development of families in Eagle County, and having access to affordable housing close to their workplace will not only enhance their quality of life but also strengthen our community as a whole.”

Where is ERP Today?

The application for a Planned Unit Development (PUD) Amendment is currently in the Referral Comment Organization stage; Hutter says he is hopeful to be in front of the county planning commission early in the new year. Since securing the site under contract in late 2022, the new development team has worked diligently to bring this ambitious project to life. While the initial effort focused on implementing the originally approved PUD, it quickly became clear that difficult building conditions and significant infrastructure improvements, coupled with improving the existing environmental conditions, were required to move the project forward.

As a result, the team has proposed minor amendments to the PUD to better align with the current conditions and ensure the successful realization of the project.

Why a PUD Amendment?

As many throughout Eagle County are aware, Edwards River Park evolved tremendously from a mixed-use development heavy on commercial offerings, once including a proposed amphitheater, hotel and restaurant offerings to what was ultimately approved in 2022 as a residential project largely containing deed-restricted homes.

What Stays the Same (including but not limited to):

Maximum of 440 dwelling units (maximum of 170 free-market homes, and minimum of 270 deed-restricted homes) Of the 270:

90 deed-restricted rental units — nine price-capped rental units at 80% average median income (AMI), 72 price-capped rental units at 100% AMI and nine resident-occupied, deed-restricted units for-sale with no transfer fee exemption

98 resident-occupied, deed-restricted for-sale units

82 resident-occupied, for-sale or rental units

35 +/- acres of open space

On-site amenities will include an early childcare center, clubhouse, locker room, and covered parking,

Extensive trails, sidewalks, community gathering areas, playground, and dog park

Building envelopes and setbacks

Planning areas and allowed uses in the planning areas

Parking requirements

On-site and off-site landscaping, including maintaining and enhancing the landscape improvements within the Eagle River Preserve property to protect the human and wildlife buffer to the project and visual impacts from the Preserve More than 30 acres of open space managed by a HOA. A transfer fee of 0.2% proposed to be collected on every sale for wildlife enhancements and education.

Maintaining wetland buffers and wildlife buffers

No impacts to stream setback or floodplain

Providing access to Eagle River

Providing access to Eagle River Preserve

Construction of new Highway 6 roundabout Fully fund and construct the roundabout at the intersection of Lake Creek Road and Highway 6; contributing land to also accommodate the roundabout.

Highway 6 transit stop improvements to facilitate expanded Core Transit service following the creation of the regional transit authority

No short-term rentals

Sustainable Housing Funding in Perpetuity: A unique funding source through a 1% real estate transfer fee on all home sales will create a continuous revenue stream to support attainable housing for future generations.

Traffic Improvements Benefitting the Entire Community: In addition to paying over $2 million in traffic impact fees, Edwards River Park will fully fund a new roundabout at the intersection of Lake Creek Road and Highway 6, estimated to cost more than $5 million. This improvement will significantly enhance traffic flow for the broader community. Additionally, the project will redevelop 35% of the Highway 6 segment between Lake Creek and Edwards Spur Road, despite contributing less than 15% of the total traffic.

From the original PUD 8/16/2021 Traffic Impact Study:

The Edwards River Park project’s access plan is consistent with the US 6 and I-70G Corridor Feasibility Study.

The proposed Edwards River Park project is anticipated to be successfully accommodated into the greater roadway system.

Per the roundabout technical memo, “The results show that a flared two-lane roundabout for US 6 and single-lane entries for Lake Creek Road will adequately accommodate the long-range Year 2040 traffic volumes. A roundabout will provide a good LOS for the life of the project.

McDowell Engineering re-evaluated the PUD Amendment changes and conveyed in an October 2024 traffic memo to Eagle County Engineering that there will be 10% less traffic volume from the original approved PUD, and with all recommended infrastructure improvements staying the same.

Extensive Landscape Buffers: The development will implement more robust landscaping both onsite, along Highway 6, and within the Eagle River Preserve, minimizing the visual impact of the buildings and preserving the area’s natural beauty.

Wildlife Habitat Fund: A 0.2% voluntary real estate transfer fee will be established to support educational opportunities and enhance wildlife habitats and wetlands in and around the site.

Conservation Easement and Wildlife Protection: A total of 35 acres will be preserved as open space under a conservation easement, with seasonal closures to protect wildlife migration corridors and ensure safe passage for local species.

Public Trail System Extension: The non-gated community will feature a new community path with access to year-round boardwalk piers for views of the wetlands, and public trails for connection to Eagle River, the seasonal event center, and the Eagle River Preserve.

New Public Transit Facilities: Designed to serve the entire Edwards community, the project will introduce new transit infrastructure, including shelters, bike racks, and other commuter-friendly facilities.

Requested Changes to Ensure the Much-Need Attainable Homes and Expanded Early Childcare Facility Can Be Built (The requested changes also implement the land use goals and future land use map of the Edwards Area Community Plan):

Eliminating commercial/retail (but uses will still be allowed in PUD) Proposing to apply the 10,000 square feet of commercial/retail to the required 2,500 square feet daycare for a total 10,000 square-foot, early childcare center and associated, required outdoor space at 2,500 square feet.

Building height definition and basis of elevation (only two buildings will exceed heights by 5’ and 8’), but heights remain under the critical measurement of 35’ above Highway 6.

PA-2 density transfer for an increase to 47 from 30.

Looped boardwalk removal through the wetlands – proposing boardwalk piers which reduce impacts to the wetlands.

A redefined seasonal event center to an open-air structure

Architectural components – minor guideline changes to provide more interesting building forms and details that blend with area, can withstand climate, and work with the significant grade changes on the site. The project uses the significant grade changes caused by the mining operations to nestle buildings into the site. Development is proposed in the already disturbed areas, while protecting and enhancing the Eagle River riparian areas.

Parking – replacing the previously-approved underground parking garages with a proposed one large, multi-deck parking garage with residential above it, and two of the buildings will be residential over one level of podium parking. On-street parking also proposed. None of the parking decks would be visible from Highway 6. New parking proposal is more environmental-friendly and will allow the groundwater to recharge the fen and wetlands uninhibited as well as promotes transit use.

Commitment to Sustainability

Edwards River Park will set the example of sustainable planning principles through the reclamation of an abandoned industrial site.

As noted by the Climate Action Collaborative, the Edwards River Park PUD and subsequent amendment achieves many goals and recommendations of the Collaborative:

Green certification of buildings

Solar energy projection from rooftops

Electric car charging onsite (minimum of 16 stations within the PUD)

Efficient water fixtures (WaterSense) and appliances (EnergyStar)

Integrated bike and pedestrian network, including connection of the multi-use path on the south side of Highway 6 to new sidewalk on north side

Bicycle parking, storage, charging, and related facilities onsite

New transit stop with state of the art facilities

Energy offset for snowmelt systems – Helps protect wetlands from salts and chemicals

Recycling and compost facilities

Dark sky lighting requirements

Wetland and wildlife habitat protection

Most up to-date Building Code

Stormwater quality treatment – state of the art

Of the total 53-acre site, 35 acres are open space/wetlands (66%) and will be preserved as such. In order to protect the elk, water fowl, fish, and other species of wildlife, the open space will be closed during the winter in the same manner as the adjacent Eagle River Preserve. Edwards River Park is in the process of placing a conservation easement on the open space, working with Colorado Open Lands. Boardwalk piers will be constructed to organize and control pedestrian access within the open space, reducing the impacts, while also allowing the public to interact with nature in a conservation-oriented way. The plans also reflect funding of a trail connection to the Eagle River Preserve should it be desired by Eagle County and the Eagle Valley Land Trust, who own and control the Eagle River Preserve.

Edwards River Park has established wetland and stream setbacks, as well as managed wetland buffers, that will contribute to the overall water quality. The development team has repeatedly stated the importance that the environment and wildlife enhancements are to them and their future residents. Visit https://edwardsriverpark.com for more information.