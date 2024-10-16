Education Foundation of Eagle County’s Classroom Grants program sees big increase

The Education Foundation of Eagle County (Efec) recently issued the following press statement on the success of the success of this year’s Classroom Grants programs:

This year, the Education Foundation of Eagle County received an unprecedented 58 classroom grant applications totaling $98,395 — over three times the number of applications we normally receive.

Thanks to your generosity and a surprise donation, we’re thrilled to grant $70,061 — an increase of over $25,000 from our usual awards. This will significantly impact our classrooms, and we couldn’t be more grateful!

A special thank you to Vail Resorts EPIC Promise for their continued support of our classroom grant fund and to Vail Health for funding E•ƒ(ec)’s STEM grants since 2012.

While we are incredibly grateful for this year’s increased funding, the need is still greater than we can provide. That’s why we’ve created a way for you to contribute through our Raise the Grade Classroom Grants Marketplace.

We hope you feel inspired to help! There, each vote for a specific grant equals a donation. Fill your cart and donate towards the grants of your choice! Your gift will directly fund critical curriculum, support, and supplies for Eagle County Schools’ teachers and students.

We also want to extend our deepest thanks to our incredible teachers who continue to inspire and educate despite the difficulties they face, and to all of our funders whose unwavering support makes this possible.