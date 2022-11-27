ECO Transit winter schedule in effect

Eagle County last week issued the following press release on ECO Transit’s winter schedule kicking in today (Sunday, Nov. 27):

ECO Transit’s Winter 2022-2023 schedule will begin on Sunday,

November 27 and remain in effect through Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Important fare and schedule updates for the Winter 2022-2023 schedule include:



Service Changes:

Expanded express service in the morning between Vail, Avon, Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum on both the Highway 6 and Valley routes.

The addition of three new stops on the west end of the Valley Route between Gypsum and Dotsero: Highway 6 at River View, Highway 6 at York View, and Highway 6 at Riverdance.

The return of the seasonal Vail/Beaver Creek Express, offering a limited-stop connection between the Vail Transportation Center and Beaver Creek Village.

Fare Changes:

Introduction of a new Military Discount: All Active Duty Military and Veterans are eligible for $2 rides (if purchased with cash on the bus) and $1 rides if purchased through the mobile app. They also qualify for a 50% discount on all other fares purchased on the mobile app.

Printed Youth and Senior passes purchased at ECO facility will cost $30.

Youth & Senior passes purchased through the mobile app will remain $25/year.

Youth & Senior single ride cash fares purchased on the bus will increase to $2

Youth and Senior tickets purchased through the Mobile App remain $1.

Seasonal Vail/Beaver Creek Express will be $4.

All schedules are available for review at www.eaglecounty.us/transit.

For help with trip planning, please visit www.transithub.com, call 970-328-3520, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @rideecotransit.

Download the ECO Tickets app on the Apple Store or Google Play to purchase all fares.



El horario de Invierno de ECO Transit comienza el 27 de Noviembre



16 de noviembre de 2022 – El horario de invierno 2022-2023 de ECO Transit comenzará el domingo 27 de noviembre y permanecerá vigente hasta el sábado 15 de abril de 2023.



Las actualizaciones importantes de tarifas y horarios para el invierno 2022-2023 incluyen:



Cambios en el servicio:

Servicio express ampliado por las mañanas entre Vail, Avon, Edwards, Eagle y Gypsum en las rutas Highway 6 y Valley.

La adición de tres nuevas paradas en el extremo oeste de Valley Route entre Gypsum y Dotsero: Highway 6 en River View, Highway 6 en York View y Highway 6 en Riverdance.

El regreso del Vail/Beaver Creek Express de temporada, que ofrece una conexión de paradas limitadas entre el Centro de Transporte de Vail y Beaver Creek Village.

Cambios de tarifas:

Introducción de un nuevo descuento para militares: todos los militares en servicio activo y los veteranos son elegibles para viajes de $2 (si se compran con efectivo en el autobús) y viajes de $1 si se compran a través de la aplicación móvil. También califican para un 50% de descuento en todas las demás tarifas compradas en la aplicación móvil.

Los pases impresos para jóvenes y adultos mayores comprados en las instalaciones de ECO costarán $30.

Los pases para jóvenes y personas mayores comprados a través de la aplicación móvil seguirán costando $25/año.

Las tarifas en efectivo de un solo viaje para jóvenes y adultos mayores compradas en el autobús aumentarán a $2.

Los pasajes para jóvenes y personas mayores comprados a través de la aplicación móvil seguirán costando $1.

El Vail/Beaver Creek Express de temporada costará $4.

Todos los horarios están disponibles para su revisión en www.eaglecounty.us/transit.

Para obtener ayuda con la planificación de su viaje, visite www.transithub.com, llame al 970-328-3520 o síganos en Facebook, Instagram y Twitter @rideecotransit.

Descargue la aplicación ECO Tickets en Apple Store o Google Play para comprar todas las tarifas.