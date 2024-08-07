Eagle County voters heading to college urged to verify, update voter registration
Eagle County recently issued the following press release on Eagle County voters headed off to college verifying or updating their voter registration information:
Eagle County voters heading to college should verify or update their voter registration records soon to ensure they receive their ballot for the November 5, 2024, General Election. Ballots will be mailed starting Oct. 11. By law, ballots are not forwardable.
Eagle County voters attending college in another part of Colorado (and living there).
- You may either keep your voter registration at your Eagle County residential address or re-register in the county where you are attending school.
- Note – your voter registration residential address determines some of the content you will see on your ballot.
- If you are keeping your registration at your Eagle County residential address, update your voter registration record with your current mailing address or add a “ballot mailing address” to ensure your mail ballot gets to you in time.
Eagle County voters going to college out of state.
- If you are temporarily living out of state for school, you may stay registered to vote in Colorado.
- Be sure to update your voter registration with your current mailing address or add a “ballot mailing address” to ensure your mail ballot gets to you in time.
- Alternatively, if you attend an out-of-state college or university and wish to register to vote there, you should check that state’s voter registration rules. If you change your voter registration to a different state, you are no longer eligible to vote in Colorado and should withdraw your Colorado voter registration.
Returning your Eagle County mail ballot.
- Mail ballots must be received by the County Clerk and Recorder no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5. Voters are encouraged to drop off ballots at Colorado county clerk-controlled 24-hr ballot boxes, vote centers, or mail their ballots (postage will be two Forever stamps) in time to be received by the County Clerk before the polls close. Postmarks do not count.
- Voters can drop off their ballots at any Colorado county clerk-controlled ballot box. If an Eagle County ballot is received by another Colorado county clerk by 7 p.m. on Nov. 5, it will be secured and sent to Eagle County for processing.
Tracking your ballot and receiving important election information through BallotTrax.
- BallotTrax enables voters to receive notifications by phone, email, or text about the status of their mail ballot, from when it is mailed to the voter to when it is received and accepted. Voters may select the type of messages they wish to receive and when they want to receive them.
- Voters can enroll in BallotTrax by visiting https://eagle.ballottrax.net or www.GoVoteColorado.gov and selecting “Sign up for BallotTrax.”
How to register to vote for the first time or update your Colorado voter registration.
For more information on the Nov. 5 General Election, visit www.eaglecounty.us/vote, email the Clerk & Recorder’s Election Division at elections@eaglecounty.us, or call 970-328-8715.