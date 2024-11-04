Eagle County Veterans Day office closure and Freedom Park ceremony on Nov. 11

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on Veterans Day observances on Monday, Nov. 11:

Eagle County Government offices, including the Avon and El Jebel satellite offices, will be closed on Monday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day.



The landfill and all related facilities will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11. Following the holiday closure, the landfill will reopen at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The Household Hazardous Waste Facility and Material Recovery Facility (MRF) will reopen at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Emergency services are always available by calling 911

For non-emergencies call Dispatch (Vail Public Safety Communications) at 970-479-2201

The Road & Bridge Department will be on call at 970-479-2200 in cases of emergency

Core Transit bus routes will operate on their regular schedules

County offices will resume regular hours on Tuesday, November 12.

Join local veterans and community members for a Veterans Day ceremony

Details

Date: Monday, November 11

Time: 4 pm

Location: Freedom Park at the Veterans Memorial Flag Plaza, Miller Ranch Road in Edwards, I-70 exit 163



The 20th annual Eagle County Veterans Day ceremony honoring United States Armed Forces veterans and those currently serving on active duty is presented by the Freedom Park Memorial Committee, VFW Post 10721, and Eagle County. The Battle Mountain Drum line will play sets, and “The National Anthem” will be sung by Michelle Cohn Levy, the Cantor at B’nai Vail. The keynote speaker will be a well-known community member, Bernard Krueger, who retired from the Marine Corps as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2006 after 24 years of service.



For more information, contact Eagle County Veteran Services Officer Pat Hammon at pat.hammon@eaglecounty.us