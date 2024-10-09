Eagle County to reveal Open Space Draft Plan at public meeting on Oct. 28

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on its upcoming Community Open House and Draft Plan Reveal Presentation:

For an entire year, we have engaged with community members and stakeholders in Eagle County to understand their desired vision of the future for protecting and managing open space in Eagle County. Now, we are excited to reveal the Eagle County Open Space Draft Plan.



Join us for a Community Open House and Draft Plan Reveal Presentation.

Date: October 28

Time: 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Location: Colorado Mountain College Auditorium in Edwards

RSVP



This meeting will provide an update on key components of the plan, and allow community members to give feedback. Spanish materials and interpretation will be available.



Find out more information about the Open Space Draft Plan and planning process on the Eagle County Open Space and Natural Resources website and via our StoryMap.



Note: The presentation will be recorded and available on the Eagle County Open Space website after the event for those unable to attend.