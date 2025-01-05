Eagle County, regional partners announce significant open space acquisition

Editor’s note: The following is a joint press release with Pitkin County, Aspen Valley Land Trust and Eagle County:

January 3, 2024 – Eagle County Open Space and Natural Resources, Pitkin County Open Space & Trails, and Aspen Valley Land Trust are collaborating to pursue the acquisition of Three Meadows Ranch, a 4,251-acre property located in Missouri Heights along Cottonwood Pass in Eagle County. The project is contingent upon approval from the Board of County Commissioners of Eagle and Pitkin Counties.

On January 8, Pitkin County staff will present a funding request of $7.7 million to the Pitkin County Commissioners for preliminary consideration. Similarly, Eagle County staff will submit a $12.5 million funding request to the Eagle County Commissioners in mid-January, pursuant to a positive funding recommendation from the Eagle County Citizens Open Space Advisory Committee on January 13. Aspen Valley Land Trust has also received a generous $7.5 million contribution from the Wexner Family to support this effort. Approval from both counties is required before the project can proceed.

Three Meadows Ranch is an unparalleled conservation opportunity and the largest contiguous property on the market in the Roaring Fork Valley. Its diverse landscape, featuring sagebrush, oak, wetlands, and aspen forests, is a vital ecological mosaic supporting a rich array of wildlife and critical high-priority habitat identified by Colorado Parks & Wildlife. The lush meadows attract a resident elk herd of over 300, while numerous ponds enhance the property’s natural beauty. Elevations range from 7,300 to 8,600 feet, providing expansive views of the Elk Mountain Range from Capitol Peak to Sunlight Ski Area. The property also includes significant water rights — 29.06 CFS from Cottonwood Creek, multiple springs, and 609 acre-feet of allocated reservoir storage.

“Eagle County and its partners are acting quickly to secure this property, to create a regional conservation legacy that supports multiple counties, the Roaring Fork watershed, and local wildlife,” said Marcia Gilles, Director of Eagle County Open Space and Natural Resources.

Recognizing the need for expedience, Aspen Valley Land Trust submitted an offer on December 19, 2024, of $27.7 million ($6,516 per acre) contingent upon the final approval of both Pitkin and Eagle County Commissioners. The seller accepted the offer on December 20, 2024. If approved, the partners will work collaboratively to finalize the acquisition. Upon successful acquisition, the three conservation partners will work together to determine the best path forward for the property, ensuring its long-term stewardship and exploring options for future uses and ownership.

“This project represents collaborative conservation at its best. Opportunities like this are rare and the urgency to protect intact landscapes is becoming more difficult yet more critical every day. This will be a monumental win for conservation, and we are deeply grateful to Eagle and Pitkin Counties for their bold and timely leadership and to the Wexner family for their vision and generosity, which are making this acquisition possible together,” said Suzanne Stephens, Executive Director Aspen Valley Land Trust.

“Pitkin County is supporting the acquisition because development of this large tract of important wildlife habitat would negatively impact all residents of the Roaring Fork Valley by dramatically reducing habitat while adding congestion to already stressed infrastructure,” said Pitkin County Open Space Acquisition Director Dale Will. “We are fortunate to have committed partners in Eagle County Open Space and the Aspen Valley Land Trust.”