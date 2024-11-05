Eagle County Regional Airport announces upgraded short-term parking system

Eagle County recently issued the following press release changes to the Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) parking system:

Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) will replace its prepaid parking system with a pay-on-exit system at the short-term parking lots. Upon entering the lot, customers will receive a ticket. This ticket is scanned at the exit kiosk when the driver is ready to leave, allowing an instant calculation of the parking duration. Customers will then be presented with the correct fee based on their usage. The new system is set to go live on November 7, 2024, eliminating the need to prepay for parking in the newly structured Short Term Lot A and Short Term Lot B parking lots.



The airport currently utilizes a prepaid system for all parking lots, meaning passengers must pay at a kiosk inside the terminal before their flight. Starting November 7, this will change for Short Term Lot A and Short Term Lot B; passengers will no longer need to pay in advance for parking in these lots. However, the Long Term Lot will continue to operate under the prepaid system, and passengers will still need to use the kiosk inside the terminal before departing for their flights.



Furthermore, there will be a slight rate increase for Short Term Lot A only.

The current parking lot names and rates:

Long Term Lot – $6/day

Short Term Lot – $8/day



The new parking lot names and rates after 11/7/24:

Prepaid Long Term – $6/day

Short Term Lot A – $10/day

Short Term Lot B – $8/day



“We’ve approached any potential parking rate increases with great caution, and it’s been over seven years since our last adjustment,” said Eagle County Regional Airport Director of Aviation, David Reid. “This upcoming increase will affect only one parking lot, and it’s essential for funding new infrastructure and enhancing the passenger experience. We understand the current prepayment system can be confusing, and this change is in direct response to passenger feedback, aiming to streamline the process and make it more user-friendly.”



For questions about parking contact LAZ Parking 303-550-3410 or egeparking@lazparking.com. For other questions please contact Jodi Doney 970-328-2645 or jodi.doney@eaglecounty.us.