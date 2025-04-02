Vail seeks input on future plan for Vail Transportation Center

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on its community outreach on a plan for the future of the Vail Transportation Center:

The Town of Vail is seeking community input as it develops a plan for the future of the Vail Transportation Center. The survey will be available until April 14 at https://www.engagevail.com/arrive-vail.

Vail is home to one of the largest free transit systems in the nation, with the Vail Village Parking Structure and transportation center serving as a multi-modal transportation hub with millions of uses per year by residents and visitors. As demand on the structure continues to grow with expanded local and regional transit services including Vail Transit, CORE Transit, Bustang, Pegasus and more, the Town of Vail is seeking to design a world-class arrival center to support transit needs for the next 50 years. The project was identified in the recently adopted Go Vail 2045 Vail Mobility and Transportation Master Plan, which can be found at https://www.engagevail.com/govail2045.

The planning and design of the Arrive Vail project is being partially funded by Colorado Multi-Modal Options Funds and additional grant and multi-jurisdictional funding is expected to support the construction of the project in the future.

In addition to serving as a regional transit hub, the Vail Transporation Center also provides public parking, commercial space and other public amenities. The 40-year-old facility is reaching the limits of its intended capacity and lifespan, and Arrive Vail is intended to address both short- and long-term needs.

Questions about the survey and the plan can be directed to Tom Kassmel, town engineer for the Town of Vail, at tkassmel@vail.gov or at 970-479-2235.