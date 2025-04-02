Goth Babe and Interplanetary Criminal to perform April 6 for Après at the Amp

Vail Resorts recently issued the following press release on upcoming Eagle’s Nest Rooftop shows for Après at the Amp:

The magic of music on the mountain continues at Vail this week, with Goth Babe and Interplanetary Criminal performing from 12 – 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 6 at Eagle’s Nest Rooftop – Vail’s newest concert venue. Goth Babe, an indie electronic artist blending chillwave and indie pop, will perform his first-ever DJ set, while Interplanetary Criminal will bring their signature mix of grime, house, and club music.

Following the success of February’s pop-up performance by John Summit, Vail Mountain is thrilled to be continuing its winter music series. Guests should follow @VailMtn on Instagram and Facebook for the latest pop-up concert announcements and more information.

There will be 400 FREE wristbands for this performance, available on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 6, on the walking path east of the Lionshead ticket office. An Epic Pass, lift ticket or scenic gondola ticket is required to ride Eagle Bahn Gondola (#19) to the venue.