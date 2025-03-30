Widgetized Section

Eagle County Paramedic Services holding a polling place election on May 6

March 30, 2025, 8:24 am

Eagle County Paramedic Services recently issued the following press release on its upcoming polling place election on Tuesday, May 6:

Eagle County Paramedic Service’s Designated Election Official (DEO) received five self-nomination forms by the February 28, 2025 state deadline for three open board seats. As a result, Eagle County Paramedic Services will be holding a polling place election on May 6, 2025. 

“We will be accepting ballots at two polling locations in the valley, in Edwards and Gypsum,” said Brandon Daruna, CEO of Eagle County Paramedic Services. “We encourage all eligible voters to return their ballots on May 6.” 

On March 7, the DEO held a lot drawing to determine the order the candidates names will be listed on the ballot. Below is that list. The three current board members whose seats are up for election are Lynn Blake, Frederick (Jack) Eck and Scott McCorvey.

  1. Lynn Blake
  2. Frederick (Jack) Eck
  3. Benjamin Swig
  4. Ken Marchetti
  5. Scott McCorvey

Eagle County Paramedic Services is hosting a Candidate Meet and Greet on Thursday, April 28 from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Classroom at the Edwards station, located at 1055 Edwards Village Blvd in Edwards. Members of the public are invited to attend and learn more about the candidates running for a seat. The public can also learn more about the candidates by visiting the ECPS election page at eaglecountyparamedics.com/2025-board-of-directors-election

Eligible voters in the Eagle County Health Services District will be able vote at two polling places–the Edwards Fieldhouse or the Gypsum Rec Center–on May 6 between 7 a.m.-7 p.m. or they may cast an absentee ballot. An application for an absentee ballot may be filed with the Designated Election Official of the District no later than the close of business on the Tuesday preceding the election, April 29, 2025. All absentee ballots must be returned to the Designated Election Official by 7 p.m. on election day. The application and instructions for an absentee ballot request are available online

Any questions surrounding the election can be sent to the DEO, Veronica Ross, 970-926-5270 or elections@ecparamedics.com

