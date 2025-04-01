Colorado Gov. Polis unveils official portrait

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The office of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday issued the following press release on his new official gubernatorial portrait:
Today, Governor Polis unveiled his new official gubernatorial portrait to be displayed in the Colorado State Capitol. In the time honored tradition of each Governor choosing their own portrait, Governor Polis’s portrait joins fellow governors from throughout Colorado history. These portraits adorn the walls of the East and West Foyers on the State Capitol’s first floor, welcoming Coloradans and visitors to the historic building. The Governor’s portrait, inspired and created by local Colorado artists, reflects his commitment to the arts, his support of Colorado creativity, and his appreciation for innovative strategies of personal expression.
“No one likes an unflattering photo or painting of themselves, which is why I went against the grain for my official portrait. I’ve proudly supported Colorado art, the joy that art can spread, and this portrait was an exciting opportunity to do exactly that while weaving this portrayal into the fabric of Colorado’s history. I’m pleased with the final product and want to thank the artists for their vision, and feel that I have never looked better,” said Governor Polis.
To ensure the portrait reflects the Governor’s likeness to his satisfaction, the Governor and his office provided the artist the following criteria:
The Colorado Capitol has seen a surge of visitors in recent weeks and with the new portrait is projected to see:
Carol Leppert
April 1, 2025 at 8:31 am
I love your inspirational creativity! Thank you!
Janet Cruise
April 1, 2025 at 10:44 am
Awesome Portrait. It takes a real man to entrust his likeness to the arts. Bravo!
Nancy McDonald
April 1, 2025 at 11:39 am
I love your portrait. Please leave it up.
I also like your sense of humor!
Hansolo
April 1, 2025 at 11:56 am
Lol…
Good. The people deserve better.
Shelly Gigstad
April 1, 2025 at 11:31 am
I think the painting is awesome I love it and give it 2 thumps up.
Jesse
April 1, 2025 at 11:46 am
Not a huge polis fan these days but this move shows he still had some of his sense of humor. Well played sir.
JOAN WRIGHT
April 1, 2025 at 11:50 am
THIS IS THE BEST PORTRAIT SO FAR. IT IS INSPIRING.
Tim Cafferty
April 1, 2025 at 1:17 pm
Love it! Art by two guys that made Colorado famous, Trey Parker and Matt Stone. I hope this is real and not an April Fools joke! It’s probably a joke, though.
gary
April 1, 2025 at 1:21 pm
A clown portrait for a clown!
Linda
April 1, 2025 at 4:39 pm
YOU LOOK FANTASTIC💚 LOOKS SOUTH PARK INSPIRED TO ME AND OUR FAMILY LOVES SOUTH PARK SO DOUBLE KUDOS TO YOU GOVERNOR POLIS!! (By the way, the South Parkian satirical message is coming in loud and clear in regard to a president’s recent tantrum regarding his own portrait😄) GOVERNOR, YOU SIR, ARE AWESOME🙂
Linda
April 1, 2025 at 4:41 pm
I realize it’s April Fool’s Day, but please, for the love of God and Levity, leave it UP😃