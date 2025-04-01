Colorado Gov. Polis unveils official portrait

The office of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday issued the following press release on his new official gubernatorial portrait:

Today, Governor Polis unveiled his new official gubernatorial portrait to be displayed in the Colorado State Capitol. In the time honored tradition of each Governor choosing their own portrait, Governor Polis’s portrait joins fellow governors from throughout Colorado history. These portraits adorn the walls of the East and West Foyers on the State Capitol’s first floor, welcoming Coloradans and visitors to the historic building. The Governor’s portrait, inspired and created by local Colorado artists, reflects his commitment to the arts, his support of Colorado creativity, and his appreciation for innovative strategies of personal expression.

“No one likes an unflattering photo or painting of themselves, which is why I went against the grain for my official portrait. I’ve proudly supported Colorado art, the joy that art can spread, and this portrait was an exciting opportunity to do exactly that while weaving this portrayal into the fabric of Colorado’s history. I’m pleased with the final product and want to thank the artists for their vision, and feel that I have never looked better,” said Governor Polis.

To ensure the portrait reflects the Governor’s likeness to his satisfaction, the Governor and his office provided the artist the following criteria:

The Governor must be depicted directly facing the viewer

The Governor’s well-known signature look, specifically his signature blue polo, must not be altered

The portrait must utilize the bright blue hue of the Governor’s iconic tennis shoes

The Governor must be smiling or smizing

The portrait must include Colorado’s iconic state flag

The Colorado Capitol has seen a surge of visitors in recent weeks and with the new portrait is projected to see: