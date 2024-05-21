Eagle County offices closed for Memorial Day; Freedom Park ceremony set for 3 p.m., May 27

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on Memorial Day:

May 21, 2024 – Eagle County Government offices, including the Avon and El Jebel satellite offices and landfill and related facilities, will be closed on Monday, May 27 in observance of Memorial Day. The Eagle County landfill will open on Tuesday, May 28 at 6:30 a.m. All other county offices and facilities will resume regular hours on May 28.

Emergency services are always available by calling 911

For non-emergencies call Dispatch (Vail Public Safety Communications) at 970-479-2201

The Road & Bridge Department will be on call at 970-479-2200 in cases of emergency

ECO Transit bus routes will operate on their regular schedules

Join local veterans and community members for a Memorial Day ceremony.

Details:

Date: Monday, May 27, 2023

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Freedom Park at the Flag Pole Plaza, Miller Ranch Road in Edwards, I-70 exit 163

On Memorial Day at 3 p.m., the Freedom Park Memorial Committee and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10721 will conduct the annual public ceremony in memory of all veterans of the Armed Forces and Emergency Response Agencies from Eagle County who have died in the line of duty. The ceremony will be held at the Freedom Park Memorial near the flagpole in Edwards, three blocks off I-70 Exit 163 on Miller Ranch Road on the west side of the pond.

Highlights of the ceremony include a color guard composed of local veterans, patriotic music, and a keynote address by Deacon Michael Williams of The Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration. The ceremony will also include a reading of the names of Eagle County military and emergency responders who have perished in the line of duty. For more information, contact Pat Hammon at pat.hammon@eaglecounty.us.