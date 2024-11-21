Eagle County Gives rally in Edwards features free music, dinner and more

The Eagle County Gives collaborative recently issued the following email blast about a free community event, including dinner and live music, at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5:

You are invited to join us for the Eagle County Gives rally on December 5th at CMC in Edwards.

Hosted by the Eagle County Gives collaborative, this is a “pep rally” of sorts held in advance of Colorado Gives Day to raise awareness about this giving event.

It also functions as a way to share information about our local nonprofit organizations.

Bring your family (dinner is served so you don’t have to cook!), share with your friends, everyone is welcome!

This is a FREE community event, but RSVPs are required. Sign up here by clicking the blue RSVP button: https://www.eaglecountycoloradogives.org/community-rally