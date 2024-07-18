Eagle County Fair and Rodeo features free, live music

The Eagle County Fair and Rodeo recently issued the following press release on its free live music schedule:

“It’s dust and mud, the roar of a Sunday crowd. It’s ropes and reins, boots and chaps, cowboy hats…” sang Garth Brooks in the hit country song “Rodeo.” Music has accompanied and championed rodeo since its inception. The 85th Eagle County Fair and Rodeo continues this tradition, featuring both a local phenomenon and a rodeo circuit regular.

From Thursday, July 25, to Saturday, July 27, live music will light up the Coors Stage at the east end of the arena grandstands. Concerts begin after the rodeo and are free and open to the public.

On Thursday, July 25, The Runaway Grooms, a local band, takes the Coors Stage with a style of music that blends American jam band, psychedelic rock, blues, and Americana. Their extensive touring experience makes it a special treat to feature a local band at this year’s fair and rodeo.

Buck Ford and his band play after the rodeo on Friday and Saturday nights. No stranger to the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo, Buck Ford and his band bring an authentic country sound mixed with modern edginess. Ford’s musical influences include George Strait, Merle Haggard, and Mark Chesnutt, which will surely appeal to their fans.

