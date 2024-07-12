Eagle County commissioner primary results certified; no unaffliated challenger

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Eagle County Clerk & Recorder Regina O’Brien on Thursday issued the following press release on the certification of last month’s Democratic Primary Election:
The post-election Risk Limiting Audit (RLA) was completed with a perfect score (zero discrepancies) on Tuesday, June 9th, and all 64 counties successfully passed the state-wide audit by Wednesday, June 10th. Thus, our Canvass board certified election results today. Full results can be found online: Official Results
The official results for Eagle County Commissioner races are below, with none of these races falling within the threshold for a mandatory recount:
Eagle County Commissioner District 1 – DEM
Matt Scherr: 4269
Eagle County Commissioner District 1 – REP
Gregg M. Cooper: 1778
Eagle County Commissioner District 2 – DEM
Tom Boyd: 2634
Sarah Smith Hymes: 2487
Eagle County Commissioner District 2 – REP
There are no candidates for this office
The deadline for an unaffiliated candidate to turn in a nomination petition for County Commissioner was today at 3:00 p.m. No petitions were turned in to my office by this deadline.
The deadline for a write-in candidate to file an Affidavit of Intent for the 2024 General Election is the close of business on July 18th. As of today, no write-in affidavits have been turned in.
Please feel free to contact me with any questions. Thank you to everyone for your participation and communication over the past months.