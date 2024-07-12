Eagle County commissioner primary results certified; no unaffliated challenger

Eagle County Clerk & Recorder Regina O’Brien on Thursday issued the following press release on the certification of last month’s Democratic Primary Election:

The post-election Risk Limiting Audit (RLA) was completed with a perfect score (zero discrepancies) on Tuesday, June 9th, and all 64 counties successfully passed the state-wide audit by Wednesday, June 10th. Thus, our Canvass board certified election results today. Full results can be found online: Official Results

The official results for Eagle County Commissioner races are below, with none of these races falling within the threshold for a mandatory recount:

Eagle County Commissioner District 1 – DEM

Matt Scherr: 4269

Eagle County Commissioner District 1 – REP

Gregg M. Cooper: 1778

Eagle County Commissioner District 2 – DEM

Tom Boyd: 2634

Sarah Smith Hymes: 2487

Eagle County Commissioner District 2 – REP

There are no candidates for this office

The deadline for an unaffiliated candidate to turn in a nomination petition for County Commissioner was today at 3:00 p.m. No petitions were turned in to my office by this deadline.

The deadline for a write-in candidate to file an Affidavit of Intent for the 2024 General Election is the close of business on July 18th. As of today, no write-in affidavits have been turned in.

Please feel free to contact me with any questions. Thank you to everyone for your participation and communication over the past months.