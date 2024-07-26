Dynafit Berry Picker Trail Run coming up on Aug. 3

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the upcoming Dynafit Berry Picker Trail Run:

Trail running sometimes looks a lot like fast hiking, especially when you take on a race as challenging as the Dynafit Berry Picker Trail Run. See how long you can keep your running legs going as you race up one of Vail Mountain’s most loved trails on Saturday, August 3, for the fifth race in the 2024 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series. We know you can do hard things; register today and prove it to yourself!

Beginning at the base of Gondola One in Vail Village, you will quickly find yourself ascending both single-track and double-track terrain while maintaining an average uphill grade of 14 percent. Though the course may be steep, you will cover less than 5 miles (4.6 to be exact); a doable distance for runners and speedy hikers of all abilities!

There will be one aid station on the course near mile marker two. Competitors will ascend Berry Picker and take a sharp left towards the top onto Lower Fireweed, and traverse to the east toward Mid-Vail. Racers will then exit Lower Fireweed onto the Mountain Access Road and finish at Mid-Vail, at the top of Gondola One. Check out the course and pre-run the trail following the digital map.

If you preregister for the race, or if you’d prefer to register in person prior to race day, you can pick up your race number on Friday, August 2 from 4-6 p.m., at a location to be determined; please check our website for updates. Race day registration and bib pickup will take place next to Gondola One from 6:45-7:45 a.m. near the start line.

Racers can park for free in the Vail Village parking structure. Gondola One will run from 8 to 8:30 a.m. on race day to allow spectators to catch a ride to the Mid-Vail finish line. Spectators must pick up a free gondola voucher at the race registration table. Dogs and bikes are not allowed. Gondola One will stop running at 8:30 a.m. and will open back up to the public at 9:30 a.m., at which point spectators will need to purchase a lift ticket.

After ascending the mountain and crossing the finish line, participants can pick up their custom race T-shirt and a well-deserved, delicious Northside Kitchen donut! The awards ceremony will take place at Mid-Vail with recognition of top participants in each age division once the majority of the racers have finished. Every runner is entered to win great prizes from our sponsors; the drawing takes place following awards. Gondola One starts running again at 9:30 a.m. to take people down the mountain. Participants and spectators can also stick around Mid-Vail and grab a beer, coffee or a bite to eat at The Coop starting around 9 a.m.

﻿REGISTER EARLY & SAVE!

Visit www.vailrec.com/register and save on individual races by registering before

﻿race week. Participants do not need to be registered for the series to participate in individual races.

Individual race cost is $38 preregistered, $45 week-of and $55 day-of. Student rates are $25 preregistered, $30 week-of and $37 day-of.

Race details are available at www.vailrec.com. For more information or to become a race series sponsor or a race volunteer, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.

Next up, we head downvalley for the Arrowhead Half Marathon & 5K on Aug. 17. We’ll then wrap up the series in Minturn on Sept. 14 with the MeadowGold 10K & 5K. We also have the NEW Cougar Ridge Classic 26K from Vail to Minturn on Sat, Sept. 28!

A big thank you to all our amazing sponsors for supporting the 2024 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series! The VRD’s Vail Trail Running Series is yours thanks to our title sponsor Dynafit and our presenting series sponsor Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law. Individual race sponsors include Beck Building, Riverwalk Wine & Spirits, Vail Daily, Town of Eagle, Town of Minturn, Elevated Dental, East West Hospitalityand Mountain Haus. Partners also include Capitol Public House, FirstBank, Steadman Clinic, Central Rockies Mortgage, Jaunt Media Collective, Yeti, Mountain Time Lager, Skratch Labs, Northside, Lululemon, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Vail Honeywagon, Vail Resorts, Arrowhead, Best Day Brewing, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Co, West Vail Liquor Mart, Kahtoola, Black Diamond, Ciele Athletics and Alpine Wine & Spirits.