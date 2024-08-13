Dynafit Arrowhead Half Marathon & 5K set for Saturday

You may not be in Paris, but you can still race for a spot on the podium at the Dynafit Arrowhead Half Marathon & 5K, presented by Elevated Dental and the Arrowhead Metro District. Join us on Saturday, Aug. 17 for the sixth event in the 2024 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series. Register early at vailrec.com/register and save!

Noted as one of the 12 Road-Trip Worthy Mountain Running Races of the summer by Run (powered by Outside Online), the Arrowhead half marathon winds through both Arrowhead and Beaver Creek Mountain on a network of stunning trails. Racers will climb over 3,000 feet while taking in the bountiful wildflowers and mountain landscapes. This breathtaking (literally and figuratively) course is a racer favorite! View the digital course map here and start visualizing your race day strategy!

The 5K is point-to-point, starting at Bachelor Gulch and finishing at Arrowhead. The three mile course is a 5K runner’s dream – incredible trails and minimal climbing with only 200 feet of elevation gain! This is a great 5K for all ages and abilities. Want to see the course? View the course map here.

Participants can pick up race bibs or register in person on Friday, Aug. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Peak Performance Footwear in Riverwalk at Edwards.

Race day bib pickup and registration is available at Berry Creek Middle School. For the half marathon, racers must pick up their bibs between 6-6:40 a.m. as the race starts at 7 a.m. For the 5K, which begins at 8 a.m. at Bachelor Gulch, racers must pick up their bibs between 6-7:30 a.m. Online registration ends at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16.

Parking is available for runners and spectators at Red Canyon High School, Berry Creek Middle School and Edwards Early Learning Center on Miller Ranch Road in Edwards. Shuttles will run continuously from Berry Creek Middle School to the base of Arrowhead and Bachelor Gulch. There is no racer parking at Arrowhead or at Bachelor Gulch. The last shuttle for the half marathon is at 6:40 a.m. while the last shuttle for the 5K is at 7:30 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to stick around following the race for the on-site awards ceremony, with recognition of top racers in each age division. We’ll have beer from New Belgium Brewing for those of age, non-alcoholic beer from Best Day Brewing and a light lunch for all participants. As always, participants can pick up their custom race t-shirt and delicious Northside Kitchen donut upon finishing! Every runner is entered to win great raffle prizes from our sponsors; the drawing takes place following awards. Stick around!

﻿REGISTER EARLY & SAVE!

Visit www.vailrec.com/register and save on individual races by registering prior to race week. Participants do not need to be registered for the series to participate in individual races.

Individual race cost for the half marathon is $48 preregistered, $53 week-of and $65 day-of. 5K rates are $29 preregistered, $35 week-of and $42 day-of. Student rates are $25 preregistration, $30 week-of registration, $37 day-of registration.

Race details are available at www.vailrec.com. For more information or to become a race series sponsor, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.

Next up, we wrap up the series in Minturn on Sept. 14 with the MeadowGold 10K & 5K. We then encourage you to join us for the NEW Cougar Ridge Classic 26K from Vail to Minturn on Sat, Sept. 28!

A big thank you to all our amazing sponsors for supporting the 2024 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series! The VRD’s Vail Trail Running Series is yours thanks to our title sponsor Dynafit and our presenting series sponsor Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law. Individual race sponsors include Beck Building, Riverwalk Wine & Spirits, Vail Daily, Town of Eagle, Town of Minturn, Elevated Dental, East West Hospitalityand Mountain Haus. Partners also include Capitol Public House, FirstBank, Steadman Clinic, Central Rockies Mortgage, Jaunt Media Collective, Yeti, Mountain Time Lager, Skratch Labs, Northside, Lululemon, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Vail Honeywagon, Vail Resorts, Arrowhead, Best Day Brewing, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Co., West Vail Liquor Mart, Kahtoola, Black Diamond, Ciele Athletics and Alpine Wine & Spirits.