Dobson Arena remodel underway in Vail

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on its remodel of Dobson Arena:

The Town of Vail has begun its highly anticipated remodel of Dobson Arena. Construction is expected to take approximately 18 months to complete, with an anticipated reopening at the end of September 2026. The project was given final approval during the April 15 meeting of the Vail Town Council.

The remodel will include new entryways to the south and west, additional bathrooms and locker rooms, and concert rigging infrastructure with design input provided by well-known event promoter AEG. The upgrades will increase the maximum spectator capacity of the arena to 1,400 for hockey games and 3,500 for concerts and shows. The design also maintains the facility’s iconic roof structure, a feature repeatedly requested during public input sessions.

The total cost of the project is approximately $55.4 million, with funding coming predominately through $48.8 million from the Vail Reinvestment Authority. These funds must be spent by June 30, 2030 on projects within the Lionshead Tax Increment Financing District. Additional dollars will come from a $3.4 million contribution from the Vail Recreation District and $800,000 from the town’s Real Estate Transfer Tax Fund, as well as sponsorships and fundraising. Due to the timing of cash flows from the TIF District, the Vail Town Council may consider financing a portion of the project.

Dobson Arena is one of the largest multi-purpose ice facilities on Colorado’s Western Slope. The Town of Vail owns the facility, and it is operated by the Vail Recreation District. The arena originally opened in 1979 and has had one addition and other remodels performed over the years. There has not been a major remodel completed of the entire arena.

Improvements at Dobson were identified as an important component of the town’s Civic Area Plan, which was adopted in 2019. Planning for the project has been underway since 2023. The Vail Recreation District and Town of Vail Recreation Subcommittee, which includes two Vail Town Council members and two Vail Recreation Board members, spearheaded the remodel effort. The architect is Populous Design, known for designing event venues including Sphere in Las Vegas. The contractor is Hyder/McHugh Construction.

Project progress will be included in the Town of Vail’s Weekly Construction Update newsletter. Subscribe at www.vail.gov/vailmail. For more information, contact Town of Vail Public Works Director Greg Hall at ghall@vail.gov.