Discover a new favorite musician, group during VPAC’s 14th Underground Sound Series

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on the Underground Sound series this fall at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek:

The “Love for the Locals” series continues this fall as the Vilar Performing Arts Center brings its Underground Sound series to the stage for a fourteenth season. This programming powerhouse reveals profound “under the radar” songwriters and musical groups bound for the world’s greatest stages. You’ll be able to say, “I knew them way back when,” as these performers continue their upward trajectory.

This series has stayed true to its original intent, serving as a musical love letter to the Vail Valley’s local community members and providing spectacular off-season entertainment at an affordable price. Attendees are encouraged to buy the Six Show Pass now. It is fully transferable between friends, co-workers, family and others. And for a limited time only, first-time Underground Sound pass buyers can purchase the Six Show + Six Drink Pass for only $100! This offers expires on Sept. 4 at 5:00 p.m. MST and to purchase, you must call (970.845.8497) or email (boxoffice@vvf.org) the VPAC Box Office.

“Every artist on the Underground Sound series is handpicked, with quality being the number one factor,” promises VPAC Artistic Director Owen Hutchinson. “We start with the genres and categories of entertainment that are currently resonating in the region, appearing frequently on festival and regional venue schedules. Then we dig deep, through agency rosters, playlists, articles and more to find artists that are of a supreme quality, but that many people have never heard of. The goal of the series, in part, is to introduce our community to amazing emerging artists across a wide variety of musical styles,” he notes.

Underground Sound was developed to enliven the quiet fall season when locals have a little more time to enjoy themselves, and to match the quality of “peak season” offerings at a price that neighbors, colleagues, and friends in the community can afford.

The Underground Sound Pass is $125 and includes a ticket to all six shows as well as one free drink at each performance. The VIP Access Pass is $250 and includes access to the May Gallery Patrons Lounge pre-show including live music featuring local artists, early entrance to the theater for priority seating, one complimentary premium drink, non-alcoholic beverages (espresso, soft drinks, etc.) and warm cookies. Passes are transferable and ideal for friends and coworkers to divvy up – or enjoy every show yourself. Passes are on sale now at vilarpac.org/underground-sound. The series also offers single tickets to each show, on sale August 15th at 12pm MST.

As always, this year’s lineup features a diverse offering of exciting global artists, including:

WED. SEPT. 18 | La Santa Cecilia

GRAMMY AWARD WINNERS for BEST LATIN ROCK ALBUM

La Santa Cecilia exemplifies the modern-day creative hybrid of Latin culture, rock, and world music, bringing a unique sound to loyal fans and new listeners alike. The group is inspired by Pan-American rhythms including cumbia, bossa nova, rumba, bolero, tango, jazz, and klezmer music.

Named after the patron saint of music, La Santa Cecilia is composed of accordionist and requinto player Jose ‘Pepe’ Carlos, bassist Alex Bendaña, percussionist Miguel ‘Oso’ Ramirez, and vocalist ‘La Marisoul.’ The band has become the voice of a new bicultural generation in the United States, fully immersed in modern music, but always close to their Latin American influences and Mexican heritage.

This show is for you if you also love: Todo Mundo, Las Cafeteras, Flor de Toloache, Pedro Fernández, Vicente Fernández

FRI. SEPT. 27 | Amy Helm

Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Amy Helm was born into roots-music royalty, the daughter of the late Levon Helm of The Band and the singer/songwriter/actress Libby Titus. She is carrying on that inimitable blend of Americana, gospel, and soul in her own musical career. Her deeply expressive voice is matched by her uncanny songwriting skills, creating a sound that’s not to be missed.

This show is for you if you also love: Levon Helm, Libby Titus, Larry Campbell, Elizabeth Mitchell, Dar Williams, Judy Collins, The Wailin’ Jennys, Patty Griffin

THURS. OCT. 10 | The Last Revel

The Last Revel is a four-piece folk group from Minneapolis. Utilizing their multi-instrumental abilities, members Lee Henke, Ryan Acker, Vincenzio Donatelle, and Lauren Anderson bring to life a full spectrum of modern Americana with lush arrangements of four-part vocal harmonies, acoustic guitar, upright bass, fiddle, and five-string banjo. Drawing influence from their Midwest ethos, the band’s songs blend folk, old time string band, and indie rock to create a sound that echoes the current heartbeat of America.

Their latest release and fifth studio album, Dovetail, highlights each member’s strength as songwriters and collaborators, and further solidifies their musical foundation.

This show is for you if you also love: The Lil Smokies, Mighty Poplar, Dustbowl Revival, Punch Brothers, Nickel Creek, Watchhouse, Billy Strings, The Avett Brothers

THURS. OCT. 24 | Paul McDonald & The Mourning Doves

Paul McDonald’s voice is immediately recognizable and impossible to ignore. Often compared to legends like Rod Stewart and Bob Dylan, McDonald’s poetic, story-driven narratives and deeply catchy hooks are reminiscent of another era that demands to be heard now. He pulls off the rare feat of being a poet, visual artist, songwriter, adamant performer, and powerful vocalist. The group aims to spread peace, love, connection, and community through their music. McDonald is currently writing for his next album and planning to tour extensively in 2024.

This show is for you if you also love: Mat Kearney, The Lumineers, Jon McLaughlin, John Mayer, David Gray

WED. OCT. 30 | American Authors

New York-based indie pop-rock band American Authors is acclaimed for its classic up-tempo tunes and wildly positive messages. The trio comes to town in support of their forthcoming fifth studio album, Call Your Mother (out October 2024).

Since releasing the debut album Oh, What a Life in 2014, American Authors have experienced milestones most bands only dream about. They’ve watched their music climb to the top of the charts and had singles go multi-platinum. They’ve played awards shows, hit the stages of legendary venues worldwide, and toured the globe with performers like Andy Grammer, O.A.R, OneRepublic, The Revivalists, and The Fray. Their anthemic hit single “Best Day of My Life” has been featured in over 600 movie trailers, TV shows, commercials, and as a theme song for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Originally formed in 2006 at Berklee College of Music in Boston, American Authors — Zac Barnett (vocals/guitar), Dave Rublin (bass), and Matt Sanchez (drums) — moved to Brooklyn to continue refining their airtight songcraft. Barnett believes the best day of their lives is yet to come. “We just want to keep going,” he says. “We can’t wait to continue this adventure!”

This show is for you if you also love: Fitz and the Tantrums, X Ambassadors, Imagine Dragons, Young the Giant, Moon Taxi

THURS. NOV. 14 | Billy Allen + The Pollies

There is a ferocious Southern engine inside of Billy Allen + The Pollies’ debut album, Black Noise. It thrums to life atop a classic rock chassis and expertly weaves in and out of gospel, grunge, funk, and soul along its eleven-song journey. From the explosive top of the album (a liberating anthem of self-worth called “All of Me”) to the spiritually haunting final track (the Wurlitzer-fueled “Go on Without Them”) Black Noise is a genre-defiant haymaker that lands.

The band is a hybrid of four piece rock outfit The Pollies and fellow Alabamian and frontman, Billy Allen; when the Pollies and Allen originally met, an immediate musical connection was formed, giving way to a gritty, trailblazing sound. They are a band full of smiling time travelers, able to visit and draw from a multitude of eras and styles. This is the type of band you root for because you can’t help it. They’re that damn good.

This show is for you if you also love: The Heavy Heavy, Marcus King, Black Pumas, The Revivalists, Caamp, The Head and the Heart

If you go …

What: Underground Sound Series, also known as the “Love for the Locals Series”

When: Six performances, Sept. 18 – Nov. 14

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Cost: $125 for the Underground Sound Pass that includes tickets to all six shows and one complimentary drink at each; $250 for the VIP Access Pass

More information: Visit vilarpac.org/underground-sound