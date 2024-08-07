Designated dispersed camping to be required in the Homestake Valley

The Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service recently issued the following press release on designated dispersed camping sites in the Homestake Creek drainage:

MINTURN, Colo. (Aug. 6, 2024) – Beginning Aug. 12, the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District will require that campers use designated dispersed camping sites in the Homestake Creek drainage to better address impacts associated with high use.

About 50 dispersed camping sites will be designated along Homestake (NFSR 703) and Missouri roads (NFSR 704). The sites will be marked with a camping sign and available on a first-come, first-served basis only, with camping stays limited to seven days. Camping in the Homestake Valley will be limited to these sites or the developed Gold Park Campground.

“Over the past several years, camping along the roads in the Homestake Valley has significantly increased and people are beginning to camp in more sensitive areas, causing impacts to streams and wetlands,” said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis. “Designating dispersed camping sites allows us to maintain current levels of use but focus camping to the less-sensitive areas that are already being used.”

Campfires will be limited to metal fire rings provided at each site, which will be installed later this summer. The designated campsites do not have garbage service or toilets. Visitors are required to properly store and pack out all food and trash to help prevent negative interactions with bears and other wildlife. Packing out solid human waste is also a requirement in the Homestake area. Group size is limited to 40 people.

“Designating specific, sustainable sites for dispersed camping will help visitors better understand where they are permitted to camp, help prevent wildfires, and allow us to better protect natural resources,” Veldhuis said.

The Eagle-Holy Cross District has required that dispersed camping occur in designated sites on the Piney Road (NFSR 701) north of Vail for the past several years.

More information is available from the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District, 24747 US Highway 24 in Minturn, (970) 827-5715.

Frequently Asked Questions

Homestake Area Designated Dispersed Camping

Why are designated sites being established in this area?

Over the past several years, the Homestake area has seen a significant increase in dispersed camping. The number and size of existing sites has gradually increased, resulting impacts to streambanks and other sensitive areas.

Designating dispersed camping sites allows the Foerst Service to maintain current levels of use and focus camping on the less-sensitive sites that campers are using.

How many sites will be available to use?

The Forest Service completed occupancy surveys last summer to determine the number of sites needed to accommodate current and projected use levels. Based on this data and existing regulations restricting camping within 100 feet of water, the Forest Service will designated approximately 50 sites.

How will I know where I can camp?

The sites will be marked by a brown vertical signpost with a camping symbol. The campsites are not reservable and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Stays will continue to be limited to seven days.

What happened to my favorite campsite?

Most existing sites remain open for use, but some have been closed to better protect natural resources. Camping within 100 feet of water or more than 300 feet from a system road is prohibited on the White River National Forest. The Forest also closed a few sites that were located on private property. Finally, some sites that required parking on the road were closed for safety.

What if no sites are available when I arrive?

If no sites are available when you arrive, Gold Park Campground may have available sites. If all sites are full, there are many other places on the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District that allow dispersed camping. Call the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District at 970-827-5715 for more information.

What other regulations should I know?

The maximum stay limit in designated dispersed sites is seven days. In Gold Park Campground, the stay limit is 14 days. Maximum group size in the Homestake area is 40 people. Visitors are also required to properly store and pack out all food and trash to help prevent negative interactions with bears and other wildlife. Packing out solid human waste is also a requirement in the Homestake area to protect the watershed.