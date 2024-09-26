Core Transit announces 10-Year Transit Plan, seeks public feedback

Core Transit recently issued the following press release on its 10-Year Transit Development and Capital Plan, seeking input from the public through its survey, available in both English and Spanish:

Core Transit is thrilled to introduce its 10-Year Transit Development and Capital Plan—a game-changer for transit services in Eagle County! We believe in the power of every voice, and your input is key to crafting a plan that truly works for everyone. We’re excited to invite all residents and visitors to share their thoughts through our survey, available in both English and Spanish.

Recently, we have been spreading a bit of excitement by surprising riders at various stops with the news about our 10-Year Transit Plan. Now, we are bringing this conversation to the entire community. Your feedback will directly shape the future of this local transit system.

Building on the vision set forth by the 2022 voter-approved measure, our comprehensive plan will guide the development and funding of a modern and efficient transportation network. Core Transit aims to be the #1 choice for getting around the region, delivering a transit experience that’s safe, rewarding, dependable, and reliable.

“Our future success relies on the voices of our daily riders and those who haven’t yet had the chance to hop on board,” said Tanya Allen, Executive Director of Core Transit. “Your feedback isn’t just welcomed; it is vital in shaping a transit system that aligns with the priorities and expectations of our entire community. Together, we can build a transportation network that will have more to offer, for everyone.”

In the coming month, Core Transit will be out and about, engaging with the community through various avenues, including local events and bus stop pop-ups. These gatherings are perfect opportunities for the community to learn more about the 10-Year Transit Plan, share their thoughts, fill out the survey, and ask questions. Our team will be on hand to listen and ensure everyone’s voice is heard.

The 10-Year Transit Plan aims to be clear, actionable, and inspiring. It will include detailed strategies for enhancing transit services, improving infrastructure, and supporting sustainability goals. The planning process began in June 2024 and is expected to be finalized by June 2025, with the initial phases of implementation starting in the winter of 2025-2026. Core Transit is committed to keeping the community informed and involved every step of the way.



Learn more about the 10-Year Transit plan or visit CoreTransit.org for more information about our system.