Community conversation on accessing mental health, emergency services in Eagle County

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on an upcoming community conversation on accessing mental health and emergency resources in Eagle County:

Community members are invited to an event hosted by the Vail Police Department titled Community Conversation: How to access mental health and emergency resources in Eagle County. Representatives from the valley’s crisis co-response coalition will be on hand to discuss 911, Suicide & Crisis Lifeline 988, mental health support via Your Hope Center as well as the role of Community Paramedics from Eagle County Paramedic Services. The discussion will take place from 6 – 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Vail Council Chambers, 75 S. Frontage Road, Vail. It will also be livestreamed on the Vail Police Facebook page. While not required, participants are encouraged to register for the event. Light refreshments will be served.

The panel includes:

Erin Ivie, Executive Director of SpeakUp ReachOut, which works to prevent suicide through education, introduction to resources, and by fostering healing connections for those impacted by suicide.

Dr. Teresa Haynes, Clinical Director of Your Hope Center, which connects individuals in need to immediate clinical support to promote stability, resiliency, and hope.

John Farris, Community Paramedic Specialist with Eagle County Paramedic Services, which provides a wide range of services to the community at large that can help eliminate a hospital visit.

The panel will be moderated by Mike Bindle, Vail Police Department Community Liaison.

For questions or comments regarding the Community Conversation, contact Bindle at 970-479-2214 or at mbindle@vailgov.com.